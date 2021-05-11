Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|2
|3
|.500
|2
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
|Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 6
Salt Lake 10, Reno 9, 10 innings
Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 3
Tacoma 3, El Paso 2, 10 innings
Las Vegas 9, Sacramento 6
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock 10, Oklahoma City 2
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
