Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|El Paso (San Diego)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Round Rock (Texas)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Reno (Arizona)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Friday’s Games
Round Rock 15, Oklahoma City 6
Reno 8, Salt Lake 7
Sugar Land 10, Albuquerque 3
Tacoma 8, El Paso 2
Sacramento 6, Las Vegas 4
Saturday’s Games
Tacoma 9, El Paso 4
Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 5
Reno 6, Salt Lake 5
Sugar Land 15, Albuquerque 1
Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 10, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.
El Paso at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
