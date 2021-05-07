CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 10:00 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Albuquerque (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
El Paso (San Diego) 0 0 .000 _
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 0 0 .000 _
Round Rock (Texas) 0 0 .000 _
Sugar Land (Houston) 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Oakland) 0 0 .000 _
Reno (Arizona) 0 0 .000 _
Sacramento (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 0 0 .000 _
Tacoma (Seattle) 0 0 .000 _

___

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 0

Reno 5, Salt Lake 4

Sugar Land 9, Albuquerque 4

El Paso 7, Tacoma 6, 12 innings

Sacramento 8, Las Vegas 1

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 15, Oklahoma City 6

Reno 8, Salt Lake 7

Sugar Land 10, Albuquerque 3

Tacoma 8, El Paso 2

Sacramento 6, Las Vegas 4

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

El Paso at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

