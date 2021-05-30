MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 1:21 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 14 6 .700
Round Rock (Texas) 13 8 .619
El Paso (San Diego) 9 11 .450 5
Albuquerque (Colorado) 7 14 .333
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 7 14 .333
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 15 6 .714
Tacoma (Seattle) 11 10 .524 4
Las Vegas (Oakland) 10 11 .476 5
Sacramento (San Francisco) 9 12 .429 6
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 12 .429 6

___

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque 4, Sugar Land 1

Round Rock 8, Salt Lake 2

Oklahoma City 7, El Paso 3

Reno 8, Tacoma 7, 10 innings

Sacramento 7, Las Vegas 2

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 2, Albuquerque 0

Tacoma 7, Reno 1

Round Rock 9, Salt Lake 6

Oklahoma City 12, El Paso 5

Las Vegas 4, Sacramento 2

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

