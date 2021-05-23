Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|9
|5
|.643
|½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Friday’s Games
Sugarland 4, El Paso 3
Oklahoma City 13, Albuquerque 3
Tacoma 9, Round Rock 2
Reno 9, Sacramento 6
Las Vegas 12, Salt Lake 6
|Saturday’s Games
El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m., ppd.
Tacoma 9, Round Rock 5
Albuquerque 7, Oklahoma City 6
Sacramento 4, Reno 3
Salt Lake 11, Las Vegas 5
|Sunday’s Games
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacremento, 3:05 p.m.
El Paso at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
