Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 1:41 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 10 5 .667
Sugar Land (Houston) 9 5 .643 ½
El Paso (San Diego) 8 6 .571
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 4 11 .267 6
Albuquerque (Colorado) 4 11 .267 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 11 4 .733
Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 7 .533 3
Sacramento (San Francisco) 7 8 .467 4
Tacoma (Seattle) 7 8 .467 4
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 6 9 .400 5

___

Friday’s Games

Sugarland 4, El Paso 3

Oklahoma City 13, Albuquerque 3

Tacoma 9, Round Rock 2

Reno 9, Sacramento 6

Las Vegas 12, Salt Lake 6

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m., ppd.

Tacoma 9, Round Rock 5

Albuquerque 7, Oklahoma City 6

Sacramento 4, Reno 3

Salt Lake 11, Las Vegas 5

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacremento, 3:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

<

