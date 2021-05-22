CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 2:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 10 4 .714
Sugar Land (Houston) 9 5 .643 1
El Paso (San Diego) 8 6 .571 2
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 4 10 .286 6
Albuquerque (Colorado) 3 11 .214 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 11 3 .786
Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 6 .571 3
Sacramento (San Francisco) 6 8 .429 5
Tacoma (Seattle) 6 8 .429 5
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 9 .357 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Sugarland 7, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 8, Oklahoma City 4

Reno 3, Sacramento 2

Round Rock 10, Tacoma 5

Las Vegas 16, Salt Lake 8

Friday’s Games

Sugarland 4, El Paso 3

Oklahoma City 13, Albuquerque 3

Tacoma 9, Round Rock 2

Reno 9, Sacramento 6

Las Vegas 12, Salt Lake 6

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up