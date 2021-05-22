CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 12:51 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 10 3 .769
Sugar Land (Houston) 9 5 .643
El Paso (San Diego) 8 6 .571
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 4 10 .286
Albuquerque (Colorado) 3 11 .214
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 10 3 .769
Las Vegas (Oakland) 7 6 .538 3
Sacramento (San Francisco) 6 7 .462 4
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 8 .385 5
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 8 .385 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Sugarland 7, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 8, Oklahoma City 4

Reno 3, Sacramento 2

Round Rock 10, Tacoma 5

Las Vegas 16, Salt Lake 8

Friday’s Games

Sugarland 4, El Paso 3

Oklahoma City 13, Albuquerque 3

Round Rock at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.

