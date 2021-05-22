Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|5
|8
|.385
|5
___
|Thursday’s Games
Sugarland 7, El Paso 3
Albuquerque 8, Oklahoma City 4
Reno 3, Sacramento 2
Round Rock 10, Tacoma 5
Las Vegas 16, Salt Lake 8
|Friday’s Games
Sugarland 4, El Paso 3
Oklahoma City 13, Albuquerque 3
Round Rock at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.
