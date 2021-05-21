MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 12:42 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 9 3 .750
El Paso (San Diego) 8 5 .615 ½
Sugar Land (Houston) 8 5 .615 ½
Albuquerque (Colorado) 3 10 .231
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 3 10 .231
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 10 3 .769
Las Vegas (Oakland) 6 6 .500
Sacramento (San Francisco) 6 7 .462 4
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 7 .417
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 7 .417

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Sugarland 7, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 8, Oklahoma City 4

Reno 3, Sacramento 2

Round Rock at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.

