Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 8:24 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
El Paso (San Diego) 7 3 .700
Round Rock (Texas) 7 3 .700
Sugar Land (Houston) 7 3 .700
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 2 8 .200 5
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 9 .100 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 8 2 .800
Las Vegas (Oakland) 5 5 .500 3
Sacramento (San Francisco) 5 5 .500 3
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 6 .400 4
Tacoma (Seattle) 4 6 .400 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, ppd

Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 7

Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 5

El Paso 6, Albuquerque 1

Las Vegas 4, Reno 1

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 4

Sugar Land at Round Rock, Game 2

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

