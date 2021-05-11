Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|4
|1
|.800
|
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Toledo (Detroit)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|5
|1
|.833
|
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|1
|.833
|
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Rochester (Washington)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|5
|0
|1.000
|
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|Saturday’s Games
Nashville 6, Toledo 1
Worcester 8, Buffalo 6
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4, Syracuse 2
Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 2
Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 4, 10 innings
Columbus 6, Louisville 3
Gwinnett 7, Charlotte 3
Durham 15, Memphis 3
St. Paul 8, Omaha 2
Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. (postponed)
|Sunday’s Games
Columbus at Louisville, 1 p.m. (postponed)
Buffalo 4, Worcester 1
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 15, Syracuse 10
Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 1, 6 innings
Nashville at Toledo, 2:05 p.m. (postponed)
St. Paul 8, Omaha 2
Gwinnett 12, Charlotte 9, 10 innings
Iowa 2, Indianapolis 0
Durham at Memphis 7, Durham 6, 10 innings
Jacksonville 9, Norfolk 7
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Worcester 8, Syracuse 5
Omaha at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.