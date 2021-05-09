Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Columbus (Cleveland) 4 1 .800 _ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 3 2…

All Times EDT

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Columbus (Cleveland) 4 1 .800 _ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 3 2 .600 1 Omaha (Kansas City) 3 3 .500 1 St. Paul (Minnesota) 3 3 .500 1 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 2 3 .400 2 Toledo (Detroit) 2 3 .400 2 Louisville (Cincinnati) 1 4 .200 3

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 5 1 .833 _ Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 5 1 .833 _ Buffalo (Toronto) 4 2 .667 1 Worcester (Boston) 2 4 .333 3 Rochester (Washington) 1 5 .167 4 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 5 .167 4

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 1 .833 _ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 5 1 .833 _ Jacksonville (Miami) 4 2 .667 1 Nashville (Milwaukee) 3 2 .600 1 Norfolk (Baltimore) 2 4 .333 3 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 1 5 .167 4 Memphis (St. Louis) 1 5 .167 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Nashville 6, Toledo 1

Worcester 8, Buffalo 6

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4, Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 2

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 4, 10 innings

Columbus 6, Louisville 3

Gwinnett 7, Charlotte 3

Durham 15, Memphis 3

St. Paul 8, Omaha 2

Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. (postponed)

Sunday’s Games

Columbus at Louisville, 1 p.m. (postponed)

Buffalo 4, Worcester 1

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 15, Syracuse 10

Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 1, 6 innings

Nashville at Toledo, 2:05 p.m. (postponed)

St. Paul 8, Omaha 2

Gwinnett 12, Charlotte 9, 10 innings

Iowa 2, Indianapolis 0

Memphis 7, Durham 6, 10 innings

Jacksonville 9, Norfolk 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

