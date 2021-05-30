Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Toledo (Detroit)
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|9
|13
|.409
|6½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|7
|16
|.304
|9
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|15
|9
|.625
|2
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|13
|11
|.542
|4
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|16
|.333
|9
|Rochester (Washington)
|6
|18
|.261
|11
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|18
|5
|.783
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|17
|7
|.708
|1½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|14
|10
|.583
|4½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|14
|10
|.583
|4½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|9
|15
|.375
|9½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|8
|15
|.348
|10
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|8
|15
|.348
|10
|Saturday’s Games
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Buffalo 2, game 1
Worcester 4, Lehigh Valley 2, game 1
Worcester 4, Lehigh Valley 2, game 2
Syracuse 10, Rochester 1, game 1
Syracuse 2, Rochester 0, game 2
Memphis 8, Gwinnett 3
Durham 8, Jacksonville 1
Toledo 4, Louisville 3
Charlotte at Norfolk, ppd.
Nashville 8, Columbus 3
Omaha 6, Indianapolis 2
St. Paul 6, Iowa 5
|Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, ppd.
Norfolk 4, Charlotte 1
Syracuse 1, Rochester 0
Gwinnett 5, Memphis 0
Omaha 7, Indianapolis 2
Nashville 9, Columbus 3
St. Paul 7, Iowa 3
Jacksonville 5, Durham 0
Toledo 10, Louisville 0
Worcester 2, Lehigh Valley 0, 6 innings
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday’s Games
Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonfille at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Columbus at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Jacksonfille at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
