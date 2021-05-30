MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 9:43 PM

All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 16 7 .696
St. Paul (Minnesota) 13 11 .542
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 11 12 .478 5
Toledo (Detroit) 11 12 .478 5
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 9 13 .409
Columbus (Cleveland) 8 15 .348 8
Louisville (Cincinnati) 7 16 .304 9
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 16 6 .727
Worcester (Boston) 15 9 .625 2
Buffalo (Toronto) 12 10 .545 4
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 13 11 .542 4
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 8 16 .333 9
Rochester (Washington) 6 18 .261 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 18 5 .783
Durham (Tampa Bay) 17 7 .708
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 14 10 .583
Jacksonville (Miami) 14 10 .583
Memphis (St. Louis) 9 15 .375
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 8 15 .348 10
Norfolk (Baltimore) 8 15 .348 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Buffalo 2, game 1

Worcester 4, Lehigh Valley 2, game 1

Worcester 4, Lehigh Valley 2, game 2

Syracuse 10, Rochester 1, game 1

Syracuse 2, Rochester 0, game 2

Memphis 8, Gwinnett 3

Durham 8, Jacksonville 1

Toledo 4, Louisville 3

Charlotte at Norfolk, ppd.

Nashville 8, Columbus 3

Omaha 6, Indianapolis 2

St. Paul 6, Iowa 5

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, ppd.

Norfolk 4, Charlotte 1

Syracuse 1, Rochester 0

Gwinnett 5, Memphis 0

Omaha 7, Indianapolis 2

Nashville 9, Columbus 3

St. Paul 7, Iowa 3

Jacksonville 5, Durham 0

Toledo 10, Louisville 0

Worcester 2, Lehigh Valley 0, 6 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonfille at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Columbus at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Jacksonfille at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

