Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 9 5 .643 — Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 8 5…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 9 5 .643 — Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 8 5 .615 ½ Omaha (Kansas City) 8 6 .571 1 Columbus (Cleveland) 7 7 .500 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 6 9 .400 3½ Toledo (Detroit) 5 9 .357 4 Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 10 .286 5 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 11 4 .733 — Buffalo (Toronto) 10 5 .667 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 9 6 .600 2 Worcester (Boston) 9 6 .600 2 Rochester (Washington) 3 12 .200 8 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 3 12 .200 8 Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Jacksonville (Miami) 11 4 .733 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 9 5 .643 1½ Durham (Tampa Bay) 9 6 .600 2 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 6 .600 2 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 7 8 .467 4 Memphis (St. Louis) 6 9 .400 5 Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 12 .200 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Rochester 2

Iowa 5, Omaha 4

Memphis 6, Louisville 5

Buffalo 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 8, Columbus 2

Lehigh Valley 16, Syracuse 1

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 2

Durham 5, Charlotte 4

Nashville 5, Gwinnett 4

Indianapolis 2, St. Paul 2, susp. 8th inning

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 4, 10 innnings

Iowa 16, Omaha 1

Worcester 4, Buffalo 1

Toledo 9, Columbus 5

Syracuse 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Charlotte 6, Durham 4

St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2

Rochester 5, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3

Nashville 3, Gwinnett 1

Memphis 5, Louisville 4

Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 3

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:15 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.