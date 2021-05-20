Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|10
|5
|.667
|1½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Worcester (Boston)
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|12
|.200
|8½
|Rochester (Washington)
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|3
|12
|.200
|8
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Rochester 2
Iowa 5, Omaha 4
Memphis 6, Louisville 5
Buffalo 4, Worcester 1
Toledo 8, Columbus 2
Lehigh Valley 16, Syracuse 1
Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 2
Durham 5, Charlotte 4
Nashville 5, Gwinnett 4
Indianapolis 2, St. Paul 2, susp. 8th inning
|Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 4, 10 innnings
Iowa 16, Omaha 1
Worcester 4, Buffalo 1
Toledo 9, Columbus 5
Syracuse 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Charlotte 6, Durham 4
St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, Game 2, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 7:15 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.