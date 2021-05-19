Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 8 4 .667 — Omaha (Kansas City) 8 5…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 8 4 .667 — Omaha (Kansas City) 8 5 .615 ½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 7 5 .583 1 Columbus (Cleveland) 7 6 .538 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 8 .385 3½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 9 .308 4½ Toledo (Detroit) 4 9 .308 4½ Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 11 3 .786 — Buffalo (Toronto) 10 4 .692 ½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 9 5 .643 2 Worcester (Boston) 8 6 .571 3 Rochester (Washington) 2 12 .143 9 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 12 .143 9 Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Jacksonville (Miami) 10 4 .714 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 4 .692 ½ Durham (Tampa Bay) 9 5 .643 1 Nashville (Milwaukee) 7 5 .583 2 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 6 8 .429 4 Memphis (St. Louis) 5 9 .357 5 Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 11 .214 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 9, Buffalo 4

Columbus 6, Toledo 1

Lehigh Valley 7, Syracuse 3

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 0

Durham 7, Charlotte 2

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 11, Rochester 6

Nashville 9, Gwinnett 8

Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 3

Louisville 4, Memphis 2

Omaha at Iowa, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Rochester 2

Iowa 5, Omaha 4

Memphis 6, Louisville 5

Buffalo 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 8, Columbus 2

Lehigh Valley 16, Syracuse 1

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 2

Durham 5, Charlotte 4

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

