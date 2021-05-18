CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Triple-A East Glance

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 8 4 .667
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 7 4 .636 ½
Columbus (Cleveland) 7 5 .583 1
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 6 5 .545
St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 7 .417 3
Louisville (Cincinnati) 3 8 .273
Toledo (Detroit) 3 9 .250 5
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 9 3 .750
Buffalo (Toronto) 9 4 .692 ½
Worcester (Boston) 8 5 .615
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 7 5 .583 2
Rochester (Washington) 2 10 .167 7
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 10 .167 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 3 .750
Jacksonville (Miami) 9 4 .692 ½
Durham (Tampa Bay) 8 5 .615
Nashville (Milwaukee) 6 5 .545
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 6 7 .462
Memphis (St. Louis) 4 8 .333 5
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Gwinnett 5, Louisville 4

Worcester 7, Syracuse 4

Buffalo 2, Rochester 1

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Indianapolis 6, Toledo 5

Omaha 8, Columbus 3

Charlotte 13, Norfolk 6

Iowa 8, St. Paul 3

Memphis 4, Nashvile 3

Jacksonville 7, Durham 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 9, Buffalo 4

Columbus 6, Toledo 1

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 0

Durham 7, Charlotte 2

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, ppd.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 1:15 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up