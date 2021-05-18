Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Worcester (Boston)
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Rochester (Washington)
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Gwinnett 5, Louisville 4
Worcester 7, Syracuse 4
Buffalo 2, Rochester 1
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Indianapolis 6, Toledo 5
Omaha 8, Columbus 3
Charlotte 13, Norfolk 6
Iowa 8, St. Paul 3
Memphis 4, Nashvile 3
Jacksonville 7, Durham 4
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Worcester 9, Buffalo 4
Columbus 6, Toledo 1
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 0
Durham 7, Charlotte 2
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, ppd.
Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 1:15 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
