Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 8 4 .667 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 7 4…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 8 4 .667 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 7 4 .636 ½ Columbus (Cleveland) 7 5 .583 1 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 6 5 .545 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 7 .417 3 Louisville (Cincinnati) 3 8 .273 4½ Toledo (Detroit) 3 9 .250 5 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 9 3 .750 — Buffalo (Toronto) 9 4 .692 ½ Worcester (Boston) 8 5 .615 1½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 7 5 .583 2 Rochester (Washington) 2 10 .167 7 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 10 .167 7 Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 3 .750 — Jacksonville (Miami) 9 4 .692 ½ Durham (Tampa Bay) 8 5 .615 1½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 6 5 .545 2½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 6 7 .462 3½ Memphis (St. Louis) 4 8 .333 5 Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 10 .231 6½

___

Sunday’s Games

Gwinnett 5, Louisville 4

Worcester 7, Syracuse 4

Buffalo 2, Rochester 1

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Indianapolis 6, Toledo 5

Omaha 8, Columbus 3

Charlotte 13, Norfolk 6

Iowa 8, St. Paul 3

Memphis 4, Nashvile 3

Jacksonville 7, Durham 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 9, Buffalo 4

Columbus 6, Toledo 1

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 0

Durham 7, Charlotte 2

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, ppd.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 1:15 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.