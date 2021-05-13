CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Triple-A East Glance

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021

All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 6 3 .667
Columbus (Cleveland) 5 3 .625 ½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 4 3 .571 1
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 4 4 .500
Louisville (Cincinnati) 3 5 .385
St. Paul (Minnesota) 3 5 .375
Toledo (Detroit) 3 5 .375
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 7 2 .778
Buffalo (Toronto) 6 3 .667 1
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 6 3 .667 1
Worcester (Boston) 4 5 .444 3
Rochester (Washington) 2 7 .222 5
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 7 .222 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Jacksonville (Miami) 6 2 .750
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 6 3 .667 ½
Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 3 .625 1
Nashville (Milwaukee) 5 3 .625 1
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 3 6 .333
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 6 .333
Memphis (St. Louis) 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Indianapolis 5, Toledo 3

Omaha 5, Columbus 4

Syracuse 4, Worcester 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2

Buffalo 12, Rochester 0

Norfolk 9, Charlotte 2

Gwinnett 5, Louisville 0

Nashville 9, Memphis 6

St. Paul 6, Iowa 1

Jacksonville at Durham, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Omaha 8, Columbus 6

Jacksonville 7, Durham, 2

Worcester 7, Syracuse 4

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Buffalo 3, Rochester 1

Charlotte 3, Norfolk 2

Toledo 6, Indianapolis 5

Louisville 8, Gwinnett 7

Nashville 8, Memphis 2

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 9 p.m. (Game 2)

Friday’s games

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 4:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashvile, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

