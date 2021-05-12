CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Va. business embraces mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 10:51 PM

All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbus (Cleveland) 5 2 .714
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 4 2 .667 ½
Omaha (Kansas City) 5 3 .625 ½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 4 3 .571 1
Louisville (Cincinnati) 2 5 .286 3
St. Paul (Minnesota) 2 5 .286 3
Toledo (Detroit) 2 5 .286 3
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 6 2 .750
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 6 2 .750
Buffalo (Toronto) 5 3 .625 1
Worcester (Boston) 3 5 .375 3
Rochester (Washington) 2 6 .250 4
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 6 .250 4
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 6 2 .750
Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 2 .714 ½
Jacksonville (Miami) 5 2 .714 ½
Nashville (Milwaukee) 3 3 .500 2
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 5 .286
Memphis (St. Louis) 2 5 .286
Norfolk (Baltimore) 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 8, Syracuse 5

Columbus 2, Omaha 0

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Lehigh Valley 0

Jacksonville 4, Durham 3

Charlotte 6, Norfolk 4

Indianapolis 4, Toledo 3

Louisville 4, Gwinnett 0

Rochester 6, Buffalo 3

Memphis 18, Nashville 6

Iowa 11, St. Paul 1

Wednesday’s Games

Indianapolis 5, Toledo 3

Omaha 5, Columbus 4

Syracuse 4, Worcester 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2

Buffalo 12, Rochester 0

Norfolk at Charlotte , 7:04 p.m.

Gwinnett 5, Louisville 0

Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Omaha at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s games

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

