CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC residents encouraged to get vaccinated | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Torino's draw at Lazio…

Torino’s draw at Lazio earns vital point to avoid relegation

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 6:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Torino ensured it will remain in Serie A next season after playing Lazio to a 0-0 draw that also confirmed Benevento’s relegation on Tuesday.

Lazio top scorer Ciro Immobile hit the post in an 84th-minute penalty and Manuel Lazzari’s header late in injury time also hit the woodwork. The match had been rescheduled from earlier this season due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Torino now holds a four-point lead over 18th-place Benevento with one game remaining. Benevento, Crotone and Parma will play in the second division next season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up