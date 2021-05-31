VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Sports » Tennis stars, others lend…

Tennis stars, others lend support to Naomi Osaka

The Associated Press

May 31, 2021, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Reaction to the decision of tennis star Naomi Osaka to withdraw from the French Open on Monday, citing anxiety:

___

“I feel for Naomi. Not everyone is the same. I’m thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to and the best way she thinks she can. That’s the only thing I can say: I think she is doing the best she can.” — Serena Williams.

___

“I am so sad about Naomi Osaka. I truly hope she will be ok. As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental & emotional aspect gets short shrift. This is about more than doing or not doing a press conference. Good luck Naomi- we are all pulling for you!” — Martina Navratilova.

___

“It’s incredibly brave that Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression. Right now, the important thing is that we give her the space and time she needs. We wish her well. — Billie Jean King.

___

“You shouldnt ever have to make a decison like this-but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be dont protect their own. major respect.” — Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

___

“Love, respect, and positive energy your way.” — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

___

“It’s so sad that we are in a time that when a young person tells you they need help or a break, people respond with anger and a lack of support! I stand with you … Your mental health is just as important as your physical health.” — Former WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

Terrestrial rocket delivery is the Air Force's newest moonshot program

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up