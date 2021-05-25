MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Teel hits 2-run homer, Virginia beats VT in ACC Tournament

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 7:37 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Teel hit a two-run homer in the third inning and No. 8 seed Virginia beat 12th-seeded Virginia Tech 3-2 on Tuesday to open ACC Tournament pool play.

Virginia (28-22) plays Notre Dame on Friday. Virginia Tech (27-24) faces the Fighting Irish on Wednesday.

Virginia starter Zach Messinger (3-1) struck out six in 5 1/3 innings in his fourth start of the season. Kyle Whitten earned his first save after retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Teel was 2 for 4, including his eighth home run of the season. Jake Gelof opened the scoring for Virginia with a sacrifice fly in the second, bringing home Logan Michaels.

Virginia Tech freshman Tanner Schobel hit a two-run homer in the sixth. Hokie starter Peyton Alford (2-6) allowed four hits and two earned runs in three innings, and Shane Connolly pitched five scoreless innings in relief.

