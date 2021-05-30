MEMORIAL DAY: Hurricane Harbor opens | Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Swiss motorcyclist Dupasquier dies…

Swiss motorcyclist Dupasquier dies following Moto3 crash

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 6:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier has died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, the Careggi Hospital in Florence announced Sunday. He was 19.

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries,” MotoGP said in a statement.

Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday’s session, which was immediately red-flagged.

Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider’s legs.

He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up