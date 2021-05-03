All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 38 30 5 2 1 63 121 74…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 38 30 5 2 1 63 121 74 Knoxville 42 24 14 3 1 52 128 103 Pensacola 36 16 16 2 2 36 106 103 Huntsville 37 17 19 1 0 35 103 117 Birmingham 39 9 23 6 1 25 88 149

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

