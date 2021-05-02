All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 38 30 5 2 1 63 121 74…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 38 30 5 2 1 63 121 74 Knoxville 42 24 14 3 1 52 128 103 Pensacola 36 16 16 2 2 36 106 103 Huntsville 37 17 19 1 0 35 103 117 Birmingham 39 9 23 6 1 25 88 149

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 1

Macon 5, Huntsville 2

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

