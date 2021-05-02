All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|38
|30
|5
|2
|1
|63
|121
|74
|Knoxville
|42
|24
|14
|3
|1
|52
|128
|103
|Pensacola
|36
|16
|16
|2
|2
|36
|106
|103
|Huntsville
|37
|17
|19
|1
|0
|35
|103
|117
|Birmingham
|39
|9
|23
|6
|1
|25
|88
|149
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham 3, Pensacola 1
Macon 5, Huntsville 2
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
