CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Shaffelburg's goal pulls Toronto…

Shaffelburg’s goal pulls Toronto into 1-1 draw with NYCFC

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 3:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Reserve Jacob Shaffelburg scored his first-career MLS goal at the 74th minute and Toronto secured its first point on the road this season with a 1-1 tie against NYCFC on Saturday.

Shaffelburg scored off a through ball from Patrick Mullins at the 74th minute to help Toronto (1-2-2) level the score.

Jesus Medina put NYCFC out front when he punched it in the 53rd minute after Toronto keeper Alex Bono failed to wrap up Gudmundur Thórarinsson’s ball on a free kick.

But Bono recovered to keep Toronto in at the 65th minute when he denied Medina with a diving save to his right on a free kick. Off the loose ball, Bono then smothered Sebastien Ibeagha’s rebound attempt before the ball was cleared.

NYCFC (2-1-2) extended its undefeated streak to four games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

GAO envisions greater ROI from audits through new cloud infrastructure

OPM gives agencies green light to recreate labor-management forums, but they're not required

Cancel JEDI? No shame to DoD in doing so

Time for federal employees to return to the office, congressman says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up