CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Mont. Co. reopening plan | CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Serena Williams posts 1st…

Serena Williams posts 1st victory in more than 3 months

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 8:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open.

Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, dominated after dropping her serve in the opening game.

Williams hadn’t won since beating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. She was eliminated from the year’s first Grand Slam tournament by Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.

After some time off, Williams then lost in straight sets in Rome to Nadia Podoroska, a French Open semifinalist last year.

Williams is preparing for Roland Garros, which starts in two weeks.

It was the first WTA match for Pigato and the 1,001st for Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Williams will next face 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova, who eliminated Danish teenager Clara Tauson 6-1, 6-3.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up