CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Serena Williams accepts wild…

Serena Williams accepts wild card to play in Parma

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 4:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Serena Williams has accepted a wild-card invitation to play at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma starting this weekend.

The move came immediately after Williams lost in straight sets to Nadia Podoroska at the Italian Open on Wednesday in her first match in nearly three months.

“Maybe I do need a few more matches, so I’m going to try to figure that out with my coach and my team and see what we would like to do,” Williams said after losing to Podoroska, a semifinalist at last year’s French Open. “I have been training for months, but it feels definitely different on clay to make that last adjustment.”

Williams is preparing for the French Open, which starts at the end of the month.

Venus Williams, Serena’s sister, also accepted a wild-card invitation, organizers said.

The clay-court event in Parma, which was added to the calendar amid the coronavirus pandemic, starts Sunday.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

HHS digital investigators connect with cloud to manage ever-growing data for legal cases

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

Appeals court rules in favor of VA whistleblower involving multiple agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up