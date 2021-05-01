CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Samooja, Von Dellingshausen lead…

Samooja, Von Dellingshausen lead Tenerife into final round

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 1:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — Kalle Samooja carded a 5-under 66 to pull level with overnight leader Nicolai von Dellingshausen and send both into the final round of the Tenerife Open with a one-shot lead on Saturday.

Samooja of Finland made six birdies to go with one bogey over the third round at the Golf Costa Adeje course on the Canary Islands.

German golfer Von Dellingshausen started the day three shots up and held onto his share of the lead after carding a 70 on three birdies and two bogeys.

Both leaders have yet to win a European Tour event.

Dean Burmester was their nearest chaser. Yikeun Chang, Sebastián García, and Adrian Meronk were all two shots back.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Senators growing frustrated with SSA's closed offices, pandemic workarounds

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up