Russian swimmer Kolesnikov improves 50 back world record

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 12:55 PM

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his own world record in the 50-meter backstroke Monday.

The 20-year-old Kolesnikov touched in 23.93 seconds during the semifinals of the European Championship. That was 0.07 quicker than his previous mark set at the last Euros in Glasgow three years ago.

The 50 back is not an Olympic event.

The final is scheduled for Tuesday.

