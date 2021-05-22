CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Revs beat 10-man Red Bulls 3-1, stay atop Eastern Conference

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 10:20 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou had a goal and an assist on Saturday night, and the New England Revolution beat the 10-man New York Red Bulls 3-1 to stay atop the Eastern Conference standings on Saturday night.

Bou tied it 1-1 in the 36th minute, splitting a pair of defenders on a run created by Arnór Ingvi Traustason’s through ball and finishing into the right corner.

Tajon Buchanan gave the Revolution (4-1-2) a 2-1 lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time with an acute angle finish, also assisted by Traustason.

Adam Buksa capped the scoring in the 82nd minute with a close-range finish of Bou’s cross.

The Red Bulls (2-4-0) led when Andrés Reyes headed home Frankie Amaya’s corner in the seventh minute. Reyes was sent off with his second yellow card in the 38th minute.

