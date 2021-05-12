Preakness Odds

The field for Saturday’s 146th Preakness Stakes, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and odds: PP Horse Jockey Odds…

PP Horse Jockey Odds 1. Ram Ricardo Santana Jr. 30-1 2. Keepmeinmind David Cohen 15-1 3. Medina Spirit John Velazquez 9-5 4. Crowded Trade Javier Castellano 10-1 5. Midnight Bourbon Irad Ortiz Jr. 5-1 6. Rombauer Flavien Prat 12-1 7. France Go de Ina Joel Rosario 20-1 8. Unbridled Honor Luis Saez 15-1 9. Risk Taking Jose Ortiz 15-1 10. Concert Tour Mike Smith 5-2

Trainers (by post position): 1, D. Wayne Lukas. 2, Robertino Diodoro. 3, Bob Baffert. 4, Chad Brown. 5, Steve Asmussen. 6, Michael McCarthy. 7, Hideyuki Mori. 8, Todd Pletcher. 9, Chad Brown. 10, Bob Baffert.

Owners (by post position): 1, Christina Baker, William Mack. 2, Cypress Creek Equine, Arnold Bennewith, Spendthrift Farm. 3, Zedan Racing Stables. 4, Klaravich Stables. 5, Winchell Thoroughbreds. 6, John and Diane Fradkin. 7, Yuji Inaida. 8, Whisper Hill Farm. 9, Klaravich Stables. 10, Gary and Mary West.

Weights: 126 each. Distance: 1 3-16 miles. Purse: $1,000,000. First place: $600,000. Second place: $200,000. Third place: $110,000. Fourth place: $60,000. Fifth: $30,000. Post time: 6:50 p.m. EDT.

