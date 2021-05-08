PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71
|Third Round
Keith Mitchell 67-71-66_204
Rory McIlroy 72-66-68_206
Gary Woodland 67-69-70_206
Luke List 67-72-68_207
Satoshi Kodaira 68-72-68_208
Scott Stallings 69-69-70_208
Jason Dufner 71-71-67_209
Viktor Hovland 69-72-68_209
Kyle Stanley 67-74-68_209
Patrick Reed 71-69-69_209
Abraham Ancer 69-70-70_209
Matt Wallace 69-67-73_209
Richy Werenski 70-73-67_210
Cameron Davis 70-71-69_210
Bubba Watson 70-69-71_210
Aaron Wise 72-71-68_211
Xander Schauffele 72-71-68_211
Russell Knox 70-71-70_211
Vincent Whaley 72-68-71_211
Joel Dahmen 68-72-71_211
Carlos Ortiz 70-68-73_211
Scott Piercy 70-68-73_211
Bryson DeChambeau 70-74-68_212
Lanto Griffin 75-68-69_212
Hunter Mahan 68-75-69_212
Charl Schwartzel 71-71-70_212
Joaquin Niemann 71-71-70_212
Tommy Fleetwood 67-75-70_212
Brandon Hagy 73-69-70_212
Patton Kizzire 69-72-71_212
Harris English 72-69-71_212
Keegan Bradley 66-75-71_212
Kevin Streelman 69-72-71_212
Talor Gooch 70-71-71_212
Emiliano Grillo 74-66-72_212
Roger Sloan 76-64-72_212
Ben Martin 69-71-72_212
J.J. Spaun 69-75-69_213
Sepp Straka 69-74-70_213
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-77-70_213
Justin Thomas 69-73-71_213
J.T. Poston 72-70-71_213
Pat Perez 69-72-72_213
Johnson Wagner 73-68-72_213
Peter Malnati 67-74-72_213
Brian Harman 68-72-73_213
Matt Jones 69-71-73_213
Kramer Hickok 68-69-76_213
Jonas Blixt 71-73-70_214
Brendan Steele 72-72-70_214
Jhonattan Vegas 70-71-73_214
Ryan Moore 69-72-73_214
Corey Conners 69-72-73_214
C.T. Pan 74-69-72_215
Sean O’Hair 70-73-72_215
Nick Taylor 74-67-74_215
Stewart Cink 71-69-75_215
Phil Mickelson 64-75-76_215
Patrick Rodgers 68-68-79_215
Zach Johnson 69-75-72_216
Wyndham Clark 71-72-73_216
Andrew Putnam 70-72-74_216
Michael Gligic 77-67-73_217
Bo Van Pelt 72-72-73_217
K.J. Choi 70-74-73_217
Matthew NeSmith 75-68-74_217
Brian Stuard 68-73-76_217
Russell Henley 74-70-74_218
Seamus Power 71-72-75_218
Ted Potter, Jr. 71-71-76_218
Shane Lowry 71-73-75_219
Beau Hossler 73-71-75_219
Jimmy Walker 72-72-76_220
Kevin Tway 73-71-76_220
Hank Lebioda 72-71-77_220
Tim Wilkinson 74-68-78_220
D.J. Trahan 74-70-77_221
