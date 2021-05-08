PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Saturday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Purse: $8.1 million Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71 Third Round Keith Mitchell 67-71-66_204 Rory…

Saturday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Purse: $8.1 million Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71 Third Round

Keith Mitchell 67-71-66_204

Rory McIlroy 72-66-68_206

Gary Woodland 67-69-70_206

Luke List 67-72-68_207

Satoshi Kodaira 68-72-68_208

Scott Stallings 69-69-70_208

Jason Dufner 71-71-67_209

Viktor Hovland 69-72-68_209

Kyle Stanley 67-74-68_209

Patrick Reed 71-69-69_209

Abraham Ancer 69-70-70_209

Matt Wallace 69-67-73_209

Richy Werenski 70-73-67_210

Cameron Davis 70-71-69_210

Bubba Watson 70-69-71_210

Aaron Wise 72-71-68_211

Xander Schauffele 72-71-68_211

Russell Knox 70-71-70_211

Vincent Whaley 72-68-71_211

Joel Dahmen 68-72-71_211

Carlos Ortiz 70-68-73_211

Scott Piercy 70-68-73_211

Bryson DeChambeau 70-74-68_212

Lanto Griffin 75-68-69_212

Hunter Mahan 68-75-69_212

Charl Schwartzel 71-71-70_212

Joaquin Niemann 71-71-70_212

Tommy Fleetwood 67-75-70_212

Brandon Hagy 73-69-70_212

Patton Kizzire 69-72-71_212

Harris English 72-69-71_212

Keegan Bradley 66-75-71_212

Kevin Streelman 69-72-71_212

Talor Gooch 70-71-71_212

Emiliano Grillo 74-66-72_212

Roger Sloan 76-64-72_212

Ben Martin 69-71-72_212

J.J. Spaun 69-75-69_213

Sepp Straka 69-74-70_213

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-77-70_213

Justin Thomas 69-73-71_213

J.T. Poston 72-70-71_213

Pat Perez 69-72-72_213

Johnson Wagner 73-68-72_213

Peter Malnati 67-74-72_213

Brian Harman 68-72-73_213

Matt Jones 69-71-73_213

Kramer Hickok 68-69-76_213

Jonas Blixt 71-73-70_214

Brendan Steele 72-72-70_214

Jhonattan Vegas 70-71-73_214

Ryan Moore 69-72-73_214

Corey Conners 69-72-73_214

C.T. Pan 74-69-72_215

Sean O’Hair 70-73-72_215

Nick Taylor 74-67-74_215

Stewart Cink 71-69-75_215

Phil Mickelson 64-75-76_215

Patrick Rodgers 68-68-79_215

Zach Johnson 69-75-72_216

Wyndham Clark 71-72-73_216

Andrew Putnam 70-72-74_216

Michael Gligic 77-67-73_217

Bo Van Pelt 72-72-73_217

K.J. Choi 70-74-73_217

Matthew NeSmith 75-68-74_217

Brian Stuard 68-73-76_217

Russell Henley 74-70-74_218

Seamus Power 71-72-75_218

Ted Potter, Jr. 71-71-76_218

Shane Lowry 71-73-75_219

Beau Hossler 73-71-75_219

Jimmy Walker 72-72-76_220

Kevin Tway 73-71-76_220

Hank Lebioda 72-71-77_220

Tim Wilkinson 74-68-78_220

D.J. Trahan 74-70-77_221

