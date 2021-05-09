PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Purse: $8.1 million Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71 Final Round 2,989 FedExCup Points Available…

Sunday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Purse: $8.1 million Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71 Final Round 2,989 FedExCup Points Available Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Rory McIlroy (500), $1,458,000 72-66-68-68_274 -10

Abraham Ancer (300), $882,900 69-70-70-66_275 -9

Viktor Hovland (163), $477,900 69-72-68-67_276 -8

Keith Mitchell (163), $477,900 67-71-66-72_276 -8

Gary Woodland (110), $332,100 67-69-70-71_277 -7

Luke List (92), $273,375 67-72-68-72_279 -5

Patrick Reed (92), $273,375 71-69-69-70_279 -5

Matt Wallace (92), $273,375 69-67-73-70_279 -5

Bryson DeChambeau (78), $228,825 70-74-68-68_280 -4

Aaron Wise (78), $228,825 72-71-68-69_280 -4

Satoshi Kodaira (65), $188,325 68-72-68-73_281 -3

Ben Martin (65), $188,325 69-71-72-69_281 -3

Scott Piercy (65), $188,325 70-68-73-70_281 -3

Tommy Fleetwood (54), $143,775 67-75-70-70_282 -2

Emiliano Grillo (54), $143,775 74-66-72-70_282 -2

Xander Schauffele (54), $143,775 72-71-68-71_282 -2

Charl Schwartzel (54), $143,775 71-71-70-70_282 -2

Keegan Bradley (42), $96,390 66-75-71-71_283 -1

Joel Dahmen (42), $96,390 68-72-71-72_283 -1

Brian Harman (42), $96,390 68-72-73-70_283 -1

Russell Knox (42), $96,390 70-71-70-72_283 -1

Joaquin Niemann (42), $96,390 71-71-70-71_283 -1

C.T. Pan (42), $96,390 74-69-72-68_283 -1

J.J. Spaun (42), $96,390 69-75-69-70_283 -1

Bubba Watson (42), $96,390 70-69-71-73_283 -1

Cameron Davis (27), $53,276 70-71-69-74_284 E

Talor Gooch (27), $53,276 70-71-71-72_284 E

Lanto Griffin (27), $53,276 75-68-69-72_284 E

Brandon Hagy (27), $53,276 73-69-70-72_284 E

Pat Perez (27), $53,276 69-72-72-71_284 E

J.T. Poston (27), $53,276 72-70-71-71_284 E

Kevin Streelman (27), $53,276 69-72-71-72_284 E

Nick Taylor (27), $53,276 74-67-74-69_284 E

Justin Thomas (27), $53,276 69-73-71-71_284 E

Vincent Whaley (27), $53,276 72-68-71-73_284 E

Kyle Stanley (27), $53,276 67-74-68-75_284 E

Stewart Cink (17), $36,045 71-69-75-70_285 +1

Matt Jones (17), $36,045 69-71-73-72_285 +1

Sean O’Hair (17), $36,045 70-73-72-70_285 +1

Patrick Rodgers (17), $36,045 68-68-79-70_285 +1

Brian Stuard (17), $36,045 68-73-76-68_285 +1

Richy Werenski (17), $36,045 70-73-67-75_285 +1

Wyndham Clark (10), $25,070 71-72-73-70_286 +2

Corey Conners (10), $25,070 69-72-73-72_286 +2

Jason Dufner (10), $25,070 71-71-67-77_286 +2

Harris English (10), $25,070 72-69-71-74_286 +2

Peter Malnati (10), $25,070 67-74-72-73_286 +2

Andrew Putnam (10), $25,070 70-72-74-70_286 +2

Scott Stallings (10), $25,070 69-69-70-78_286 +2

Jhonattan Vegas (10), $25,070 70-71-73-72_286 +2

Kramer Hickok (8), $19,899 68-69-76-74_287 +3

Zach Johnson (8), $19,899 69-75-72-71_287 +3

Hank Lebioda (8), $19,899 72-71-77-67_287 +3

Hunter Mahan (6), $18,954 68-75-69-76_288 +4

Ryan Moore (6), $18,954 69-72-73-74_288 +4

Seamus Power (6), $18,954 71-72-75-70_288 +4

Sepp Straka (6), $18,954 69-74-70-75_288 +4

Michael Gligic (5), $18,063 77-67-73-72_289 +5

Patton Kizzire (5), $18,063 69-72-71-77_289 +5

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $18,063 66-77-70-76_289 +5

Matthew NeSmith (5), $18,063 75-68-74-72_289 +5

Roger Sloan (5), $18,063 76-64-72-77_289 +5

Johnson Wagner (5), $18,063 73-68-72-76_289 +5

Tim Wilkinson (5), $18,063 74-68-78-69_289 +5

Jonas Blixt (4), $17,172 71-73-70-76_290 +6

Shane Lowry (4), $17,172 71-73-75-71_290 +6

Carlos Ortiz (4), $17,172 70-68-73-79_290 +6

Bo Van Pelt (4), $17,172 72-72-73-73_290 +6

Phil Mickelson (3), $16,767 64-75-76-76_291 +7

K.J. Choi (3), $16,524 70-74-73-75_292 +8

Brendan Steele (3), $16,524 72-72-70-78_292 +8

Russell Henley (3), $16,038 74-70-74-75_293 +9

Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $16,038 71-71-76-75_293 +9

Kevin Tway (3), $16,038 73-71-76-73_293 +9

Jimmy Walker (3), $16,038 72-72-76-73_293 +9

D.J. Trahan (2), $15,633 74-70-77-75_296 +12

Beau Hossler (2), $15,471 73-71-75-79_298 +14

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.