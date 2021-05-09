PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71
|Final Round
|2,989 FedExCup Points Available
|Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Rory McIlroy (500), $1,458,000 72-66-68-68_274 -10
Abraham Ancer (300), $882,900 69-70-70-66_275 -9
Viktor Hovland (163), $477,900 69-72-68-67_276 -8
Keith Mitchell (163), $477,900 67-71-66-72_276 -8
Gary Woodland (110), $332,100 67-69-70-71_277 -7
Luke List (92), $273,375 67-72-68-72_279 -5
Patrick Reed (92), $273,375 71-69-69-70_279 -5
Matt Wallace (92), $273,375 69-67-73-70_279 -5
Bryson DeChambeau (78), $228,825 70-74-68-68_280 -4
Aaron Wise (78), $228,825 72-71-68-69_280 -4
Satoshi Kodaira (65), $188,325 68-72-68-73_281 -3
Ben Martin (65), $188,325 69-71-72-69_281 -3
Scott Piercy (65), $188,325 70-68-73-70_281 -3
Tommy Fleetwood (54), $143,775 67-75-70-70_282 -2
Emiliano Grillo (54), $143,775 74-66-72-70_282 -2
Xander Schauffele (54), $143,775 72-71-68-71_282 -2
Charl Schwartzel (54), $143,775 71-71-70-70_282 -2
Keegan Bradley (42), $96,390 66-75-71-71_283 -1
Joel Dahmen (42), $96,390 68-72-71-72_283 -1
Brian Harman (42), $96,390 68-72-73-70_283 -1
Russell Knox (42), $96,390 70-71-70-72_283 -1
Joaquin Niemann (42), $96,390 71-71-70-71_283 -1
C.T. Pan (42), $96,390 74-69-72-68_283 -1
J.J. Spaun (42), $96,390 69-75-69-70_283 -1
Bubba Watson (42), $96,390 70-69-71-73_283 -1
Cameron Davis (27), $53,276 70-71-69-74_284 E
Talor Gooch (27), $53,276 70-71-71-72_284 E
Lanto Griffin (27), $53,276 75-68-69-72_284 E
Brandon Hagy (27), $53,276 73-69-70-72_284 E
Pat Perez (27), $53,276 69-72-72-71_284 E
J.T. Poston (27), $53,276 72-70-71-71_284 E
Kevin Streelman (27), $53,276 69-72-71-72_284 E
Nick Taylor (27), $53,276 74-67-74-69_284 E
Justin Thomas (27), $53,276 69-73-71-71_284 E
Vincent Whaley (27), $53,276 72-68-71-73_284 E
Kyle Stanley (27), $53,276 67-74-68-75_284 E
Stewart Cink (17), $36,045 71-69-75-70_285 +1
Matt Jones (17), $36,045 69-71-73-72_285 +1
Sean O’Hair (17), $36,045 70-73-72-70_285 +1
Patrick Rodgers (17), $36,045 68-68-79-70_285 +1
Brian Stuard (17), $36,045 68-73-76-68_285 +1
Richy Werenski (17), $36,045 70-73-67-75_285 +1
Wyndham Clark (10), $25,070 71-72-73-70_286 +2
Corey Conners (10), $25,070 69-72-73-72_286 +2
Jason Dufner (10), $25,070 71-71-67-77_286 +2
Harris English (10), $25,070 72-69-71-74_286 +2
Peter Malnati (10), $25,070 67-74-72-73_286 +2
Andrew Putnam (10), $25,070 70-72-74-70_286 +2
Scott Stallings (10), $25,070 69-69-70-78_286 +2
Jhonattan Vegas (10), $25,070 70-71-73-72_286 +2
Kramer Hickok (8), $19,899 68-69-76-74_287 +3
Zach Johnson (8), $19,899 69-75-72-71_287 +3
Hank Lebioda (8), $19,899 72-71-77-67_287 +3
Hunter Mahan (6), $18,954 68-75-69-76_288 +4
Ryan Moore (6), $18,954 69-72-73-74_288 +4
Seamus Power (6), $18,954 71-72-75-70_288 +4
Sepp Straka (6), $18,954 69-74-70-75_288 +4
Michael Gligic (5), $18,063 77-67-73-72_289 +5
Patton Kizzire (5), $18,063 69-72-71-77_289 +5
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $18,063 66-77-70-76_289 +5
Matthew NeSmith (5), $18,063 75-68-74-72_289 +5
Roger Sloan (5), $18,063 76-64-72-77_289 +5
Johnson Wagner (5), $18,063 73-68-72-76_289 +5
Tim Wilkinson (5), $18,063 74-68-78-69_289 +5
Jonas Blixt (4), $17,172 71-73-70-76_290 +6
Shane Lowry (4), $17,172 71-73-75-71_290 +6
Carlos Ortiz (4), $17,172 70-68-73-79_290 +6
Bo Van Pelt (4), $17,172 72-72-73-73_290 +6
Phil Mickelson (3), $16,767 64-75-76-76_291 +7
K.J. Choi (3), $16,524 70-74-73-75_292 +8
Brendan Steele (3), $16,524 72-72-70-78_292 +8
Russell Henley (3), $16,038 74-70-74-75_293 +9
Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $16,038 71-71-76-75_293 +9
Kevin Tway (3), $16,038 73-71-76-73_293 +9
Jimmy Walker (3), $16,038 72-72-76-73_293 +9
D.J. Trahan (2), $15,633 74-70-77-75_296 +12
Beau Hossler (2), $15,471 73-71-75-79_298 +14
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.