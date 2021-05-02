CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Valspar Championship Scores

PGA Tour Valspar Championship Scores

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 10:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday
At Innisbrook Resort – Cooperhead Course
Palm Harbor, Fla.
Purse: $6.9 million
Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
Final Round

Sam Burns (500), $1,242,000 67-63-69-68_267

Keegan Bradley (300), $752,100 64-66-69-71_270

Viktor Hovland (163), $407,100 69-69-68-65_271

Cameron Tringale (163), $407,100 69-67-67-68_271

Abraham Ancer (110), $282,900 67-70-66-69_272

Max Homa (95), $241,500 66-68-66-74_274

Vaughn Taylor (95), $241,500 70-67-69-68_274

Troy Merritt (80), $201,825 68-69-68-70_275

Joaquin Niemann (80), $201,825 68-68-67-72_275

Louis Oosthuizen (80), $201,825 73-67-66-69_275

Brandt Snedeker (68), $167,325 69-69-67-71_276

Camilo Villegas (68), $167,325 71-68-69-68_276

Bronson Burgoon (55), $127,305 71-68-68-70_277

Jason Kokrak (55), $127,305 67-69-70-71_277

Hank Lebioda (55), $127,305 66-69-71-71_277

Justin Thomas (55), $127,305 69-71-67-70_277

Bubba Watson (55), $127,305 70-67-68-72_277

Charley Hoffman (47), $98,325 68-66-70-74_278

Ted Potter, Jr. (47), $98,325 67-73-63-75_278

Adam Schenk (47), $98,325 71-69-71-67_278

Paul Casey (37), $65,291 68-71-72-68_279

Corey Conners (37), $65,291 70-68-70-71_279

Russell Knox (37), $65,291 69-70-70-70_279

Danny Lee (37), $65,291 70-67-70-72_279

Matthew NeSmith (37), $65,291 70-69-69-71_279

Alex Noren (37), $65,291 73-68-70-68_279

Ian Poulter (37), $65,291 69-71-69-70_279

Charl Schwartzel (37), $65,291 70-65-74-70_279

Michael Gligic (23), $40,572 69-68-74-69_280

Sungjae Im (23), $40,572 68-67-74-71_280

Zach Johnson (23), $40,572 68-67-74-71_280

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (23), $40,572 69-69-71-71_280

Kevin Na (23), $40,572 68-69-70-73_280

Pat Perez (23), $40,572 68-68-72-72_280

Scottie Scheffler (23), $40,572 73-67-66-74_280

Scott Stallings (23), $40,572 67-69-73-71_280

Jimmy Walker (23), $40,572 72-69-69-70_280

Vincent Whaley (23), $40,572 69-71-70-70_280

Scott Brown (13), $25,875 67-72-71-71_281

Tyler Duncan (13), $25,875 70-71-72-68_281

Beau Hossler (13), $25,875 68-72-75-66_281

Charles Howell III (13), $25,875 70-68-70-73_281

Denny McCarthy (13), $25,875 72-69-68-72_281

Ryan Moore (13), $25,875 66-74-71-70_281

Doc Redman (13), $25,875 68-72-73-68_281

Kyle Stanley (13), $25,875 68-70-72-71_281

Bo Van Pelt (13), $25,875 71-67-69-74_281

Wesley Bryan (8), $17,687 69-71-72-70_282

Lucas Glover (8), $17,687 69-65-77-71_282

Dustin Johnson (8), $17,687 71-68-74-69_282

Tom Lewis (8), $17,687 70-65-74-73_282

Henrik Norlander (8), $17,687 69-69-72-72_282

Jhonattan Vegas (8), $17,687 70-69-71-72_282

Luke Donald (6), $16,215 69-72-71-71_283

Branden Grace (6), $16,215 69-68-75-71_283

J.T. Poston (6), $16,215 68-73-70-72_283

Jason Dufner (5), $15,801 70-71-68-75_284

Kramer Hickok (5), $15,801 67-74-70-73_284

Peter Uihlein (5), $15,801 73-68-72-71_284

Wyndham Clark (5), $15,387 69-72-68-76_285

Brandon Hagy (5), $15,387 74-67-72-72_285

Patton Kizzire (5), $15,387 66-75-76-68_285

Joseph Bramlett (4), $14,904 71-70-74-71_286

Chase Koepka, $14,904 68-70-72-76_286

Ryan Palmer (4), $14,904 70-70-70-76_286

Henrik Stenson (4), $14,904 71-70-72-73_286

Byeong Hun An (4), $14,559 70-71-71-77_289

J.B. Holmes (3), $14,421 70-71-74-76_291

Keith Mitchell (3), $14,283 70-70-71-82_293

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

May We Say Thank You 2021

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

Here's how federal employees can use the new emergency paid leave program

Senators growing frustrated with SSA's closed offices, pandemic workarounds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up