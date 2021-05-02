PGA Tour Valspar Championship Scores

Sunday At Innisbrook Resort – Cooperhead Course Palm Harbor, Fla. Purse: $6.9 million Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71 Final Round Sam…

Sam Burns (500), $1,242,000 67-63-69-68_267

Keegan Bradley (300), $752,100 64-66-69-71_270

Viktor Hovland (163), $407,100 69-69-68-65_271

Cameron Tringale (163), $407,100 69-67-67-68_271

Abraham Ancer (110), $282,900 67-70-66-69_272

Max Homa (95), $241,500 66-68-66-74_274

Vaughn Taylor (95), $241,500 70-67-69-68_274

Troy Merritt (80), $201,825 68-69-68-70_275

Joaquin Niemann (80), $201,825 68-68-67-72_275

Louis Oosthuizen (80), $201,825 73-67-66-69_275

Brandt Snedeker (68), $167,325 69-69-67-71_276

Camilo Villegas (68), $167,325 71-68-69-68_276

Bronson Burgoon (55), $127,305 71-68-68-70_277

Jason Kokrak (55), $127,305 67-69-70-71_277

Hank Lebioda (55), $127,305 66-69-71-71_277

Justin Thomas (55), $127,305 69-71-67-70_277

Bubba Watson (55), $127,305 70-67-68-72_277

Charley Hoffman (47), $98,325 68-66-70-74_278

Ted Potter, Jr. (47), $98,325 67-73-63-75_278

Adam Schenk (47), $98,325 71-69-71-67_278

Paul Casey (37), $65,291 68-71-72-68_279

Corey Conners (37), $65,291 70-68-70-71_279

Russell Knox (37), $65,291 69-70-70-70_279

Danny Lee (37), $65,291 70-67-70-72_279

Matthew NeSmith (37), $65,291 70-69-69-71_279

Alex Noren (37), $65,291 73-68-70-68_279

Ian Poulter (37), $65,291 69-71-69-70_279

Charl Schwartzel (37), $65,291 70-65-74-70_279

Michael Gligic (23), $40,572 69-68-74-69_280

Sungjae Im (23), $40,572 68-67-74-71_280

Zach Johnson (23), $40,572 68-67-74-71_280

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (23), $40,572 69-69-71-71_280

Kevin Na (23), $40,572 68-69-70-73_280

Pat Perez (23), $40,572 68-68-72-72_280

Scottie Scheffler (23), $40,572 73-67-66-74_280

Scott Stallings (23), $40,572 67-69-73-71_280

Jimmy Walker (23), $40,572 72-69-69-70_280

Vincent Whaley (23), $40,572 69-71-70-70_280

Scott Brown (13), $25,875 67-72-71-71_281

Tyler Duncan (13), $25,875 70-71-72-68_281

Beau Hossler (13), $25,875 68-72-75-66_281

Charles Howell III (13), $25,875 70-68-70-73_281

Denny McCarthy (13), $25,875 72-69-68-72_281

Ryan Moore (13), $25,875 66-74-71-70_281

Doc Redman (13), $25,875 68-72-73-68_281

Kyle Stanley (13), $25,875 68-70-72-71_281

Bo Van Pelt (13), $25,875 71-67-69-74_281

Wesley Bryan (8), $17,687 69-71-72-70_282

Lucas Glover (8), $17,687 69-65-77-71_282

Dustin Johnson (8), $17,687 71-68-74-69_282

Tom Lewis (8), $17,687 70-65-74-73_282

Henrik Norlander (8), $17,687 69-69-72-72_282

Jhonattan Vegas (8), $17,687 70-69-71-72_282

Luke Donald (6), $16,215 69-72-71-71_283

Branden Grace (6), $16,215 69-68-75-71_283

J.T. Poston (6), $16,215 68-73-70-72_283

Jason Dufner (5), $15,801 70-71-68-75_284

Kramer Hickok (5), $15,801 67-74-70-73_284

Peter Uihlein (5), $15,801 73-68-72-71_284

Wyndham Clark (5), $15,387 69-72-68-76_285

Brandon Hagy (5), $15,387 74-67-72-72_285

Patton Kizzire (5), $15,387 66-75-76-68_285

Joseph Bramlett (4), $14,904 71-70-74-71_286

Chase Koepka, $14,904 68-70-72-76_286

Ryan Palmer (4), $14,904 70-70-70-76_286

Henrik Stenson (4), $14,904 71-70-72-73_286

Byeong Hun An (4), $14,559 70-71-71-77_289

J.B. Holmes (3), $14,421 70-71-74-76_291

Keith Mitchell (3), $14,283 70-70-71-82_293

