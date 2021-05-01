PGA Tour Valspar Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Innisbrook Resort – Cooperhead Course
|Palm Harbor, Fla.
|Purse: $6.9 million
|Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
|Third Round
Keegan Bradley 64-66-69_199
Sam Burns 67-63-69_199
Max Homa 66-68-66_200
Ted Potter, Jr. 67-73-63_203
Abraham Ancer 67-70-66_203
Joaquin Niemann 68-68-67_203
Cameron Tringale 69-67-67_203
Charley Hoffman 68-66-70_204
Brandt Snedeker 69-69-67_205
Bubba Watson 70-67-68_205
Troy Merritt 68-69-68_205
Scottie Scheffler 73-67-66_206
Louis Oosthuizen 73-67-66_206
Viktor Hovland 69-69-68_206
Vaughn Taylor 70-67-69_206
Jason Kokrak 67-69-70_206
Hank Lebioda 66-69-71_206
Justin Thomas 69-71-67_207
Bronson Burgoon 71-68-68_207
Bo Van Pelt 71-67-69_207
Kevin Na 68-69-70_207
Danny Lee 70-67-70_207
Matthew NeSmith 70-69-69_208
Camilo Villegas 71-68-69_208
Corey Conners 70-68-70_208
Charles Howell III 70-68-70_208
Pat Perez 68-68-72_208
Jason Dufner 70-71-68_209
Denny McCarthy 72-69-68_209
Wyndham Clark 69-72-68_209
Ian Poulter 69-71-69_209
Russell Knox 69-70-70_209
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-69-71_209
Scott Stallings 67-69-73_209
Tom Lewis 70-65-74_209
Sungjae Im 68-67-74_209
Zach Johnson 68-67-74_209
Charl Schwartzel 70-65-74_209
Jimmy Walker 72-69-69_210
Vincent Whaley 69-71-70_210
Ryan Palmer 70-70-70_210
Jhonattan Vegas 70-69-71_210
Scott Brown 67-72-71_210
Chase Koepka 68-70-72_210
Henrik Norlander 69-69-72_210
Kyle Stanley 68-70-72_210
Kramer Hickok 67-74-70_211
J.T. Poston 68-73-70_211
Alex Noren 73-68-70_211
Ryan Moore 66-74-71_211
Keith Mitchell 70-70-71_211
Adam Schenk 71-69-71_211
Paul Casey 68-71-72_211
Michael Gligic 69-68-74_211
Lucas Glover 69-65-77_211
Byeong Hun An 70-71-71_212
Luke Donald 69-72-71_212
Wesley Bryan 69-71-72_212
Branden Grace 69-68-75_212
Brandon Hagy 74-67-72_213
Henrik Stenson 71-70-72_213
Tyler Duncan 70-71-72_213
Peter Uihlein 73-68-72_213
Doc Redman 68-72-73_213
Dustin Johnson 71-68-74_213
J.B. Holmes 70-71-74_215
Joseph Bramlett 71-70-74_215
Beau Hossler 68-72-75_215
Patton Kizzire 66-75-76_217
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.