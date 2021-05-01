PGA Tour Valspar Championship Scores

Saturday At Innisbrook Resort – Cooperhead Course Palm Harbor, Fla. Purse: $6.9 million Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71 Third Round Keegan…

Saturday At Innisbrook Resort – Cooperhead Course Palm Harbor, Fla. Purse: $6.9 million Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71 Third Round

Keegan Bradley 64-66-69_199

Sam Burns 67-63-69_199

Max Homa 66-68-66_200

Ted Potter, Jr. 67-73-63_203

Abraham Ancer 67-70-66_203

Joaquin Niemann 68-68-67_203

Cameron Tringale 69-67-67_203

Charley Hoffman 68-66-70_204

Brandt Snedeker 69-69-67_205

Bubba Watson 70-67-68_205

Troy Merritt 68-69-68_205

Scottie Scheffler 73-67-66_206

Louis Oosthuizen 73-67-66_206

Viktor Hovland 69-69-68_206

Vaughn Taylor 70-67-69_206

Jason Kokrak 67-69-70_206

Hank Lebioda 66-69-71_206

Justin Thomas 69-71-67_207

Bronson Burgoon 71-68-68_207

Bo Van Pelt 71-67-69_207

Kevin Na 68-69-70_207

Danny Lee 70-67-70_207

Matthew NeSmith 70-69-69_208

Camilo Villegas 71-68-69_208

Corey Conners 70-68-70_208

Charles Howell III 70-68-70_208

Pat Perez 68-68-72_208

Jason Dufner 70-71-68_209

Denny McCarthy 72-69-68_209

Wyndham Clark 69-72-68_209

Ian Poulter 69-71-69_209

Russell Knox 69-70-70_209

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-69-71_209

Scott Stallings 67-69-73_209

Tom Lewis 70-65-74_209

Sungjae Im 68-67-74_209

Zach Johnson 68-67-74_209

Charl Schwartzel 70-65-74_209

Jimmy Walker 72-69-69_210

Vincent Whaley 69-71-70_210

Ryan Palmer 70-70-70_210

Jhonattan Vegas 70-69-71_210

Scott Brown 67-72-71_210

Chase Koepka 68-70-72_210

Henrik Norlander 69-69-72_210

Kyle Stanley 68-70-72_210

Kramer Hickok 67-74-70_211

J.T. Poston 68-73-70_211

Alex Noren 73-68-70_211

Ryan Moore 66-74-71_211

Keith Mitchell 70-70-71_211

Adam Schenk 71-69-71_211

Paul Casey 68-71-72_211

Michael Gligic 69-68-74_211

Lucas Glover 69-65-77_211

Byeong Hun An 70-71-71_212

Luke Donald 69-72-71_212

Wesley Bryan 69-71-72_212

Branden Grace 69-68-75_212

Brandon Hagy 74-67-72_213

Henrik Stenson 71-70-72_213

Tyler Duncan 70-71-72_213

Peter Uihlein 73-68-72_213

Doc Redman 68-72-73_213

Dustin Johnson 71-68-74_213

J.B. Holmes 70-71-74_215

Joseph Bramlett 71-70-74_215

Beau Hossler 68-72-75_215

Patton Kizzire 66-75-76_217

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.