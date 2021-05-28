PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

|Friday
|At Colonial Country Club
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70
|Purse: $7.5 Million
|Second Round
Jordan Spieth 63-66_129
Jason Kokrak 65-65_130
Sebastián Muñoz 67-65_132
Sergio Garcia 63-69_132
Patton Kizzire 67-65_132
Maverick McNealy 70-63_133
Charley Hoffman 71-62_133
Adam Hadwin 66-67_133
Erik Compton 65-68_133
Kramer Hickok 66-68_134
Brian Harman 69-66_135
Robert Streb 67-68_135
Collin Morikawa 69-66_135
Kevin Streelman 69-66_135
Vincent Whaley 69-66_135
Talor Gooch 67-69_136
Tony Finau 69-67_136
Kevin Kisner 69-67_136
Brandt Snedeker 66-70_136
Justin Rose 68-68_136
Daniel Berger 68-68_136
Brendon Todd 72-64_136
Kyle Stanley 69-67_136
Cameron Tringale 67-69_136
Rory Sabbatini 69-68_137
Brice Garnett 70-67_137
John Augenstein 69-68_137
Corey Conners 70-67_137
Nick Taylor 71-66_137
Danny Lee 72-66_138
Adam Long 70-68_138
Justin Thomas 72-66_138
Nate Lashley 70-68_138
Byeong Hun An 67-71_138
Harold Varner III 74-64_138
C.T. Pan 71-67_138
Jason Dufner 72-66_138
Kevin Na 73-65_138
Joaquin Niemann 69-69_138
Ian Poulter 68-70_138
Emiliano Grillo 70-68_138
Doug Ghim 68-71_139
Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-66_139
Gary Woodland 70-69_139
Carlos Ortiz 70-69_139
Troy Merritt 68-71_139
Billy Horschel 71-68_139
Sung Kang 74-65_139
Adam Schenk 73-67_140
Doc Redman 68-72_140
Scott Stallings 72-68_140
Ryan Palmer 74-66_140
Wyndham Clark 70-70_140
Tyler McCumber 69-71_140
Camilo Villegas 69-71_140
Chris Kirk 71-69_140
J.J. Henry 69-71_140
Pat Perez 70-70_140
Zach Johnson 72-68_140
Richy Werenski 68-72_140
Cam Davis 70-70_140
Will Zalatoris 69-71_140
Matt Wallace 71-70_141
Mark Hubbard 74-67_141
Jhonattan Vegas 73-68_141
Matt Kuchar 74-67_141
Abraham Ancer 70-71_141
Hudson Swafford 71-70_141
Andrew Landry 71-70_141
Robby Shelton 70-71_141
Lucas Glover 74-67_141
Brian Stuard 68-73_141
Xinjun Zhang 71-70_141
Henrik Norlander 69-72_141
D.A. Points 74-67_141
|Missed the cut
Andrew Putnam 69-73_142
Russell Knox 73-69_142
Mackenzie Hughes 72-70_142
Scott Brown 71-71_142
Austin Cook 75-67_142
Matt Jones 71-71_142
Patrick Reed 68-74_142
Phil Mickelson 73-69_142
Sungjae Im 71-71_142
Sepp Straka 68-74_142
Luke List 74-68_142
James Hahn 72-71_143
Michael Thompson 72-71_143
Cameron Percy 72-71_143
Peter Uihlein 70-73_143
Scottie Scheffler 70-73_143
Patrick Rodgers 72-71_143
Dylan Frittelli 72-71_143
Harry Higgs 70-73_143
Tom Hoge 75-68_143
Sahith Theegala 73-71_144
Brian Gay 73-71_144
Keith Mitchell 73-71_144
Peter Malnati 74-70_144
Lee Westwood 75-69_144
Denny McCarthy 73-72_145
Cameron Champ 75-70_145
Henrik Stenson 72-73_145
Jimmy Walker 72-73_145
Joel Dahmen 74-71_145
Sam Ryder 72-74_146
Joseph Bramlett 69-77_146
Brandon Hagy 77-69_146
Chase Seiffert 72-74_146
Tom Lewis 75-72_147
Graeme McDowell 74-74_148
J.T. Poston 74-74_148
Matthew NeSmith 73-76_149
Michael Visacki 77-72_149
Anirban Lahiri 77-72_149
Michael Gligic 77-73_150
Will Gordon 75-77_152
Keith Clearwater 80-74_154
