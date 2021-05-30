CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Charles Schwab…

PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Par Scores

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 7:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday
At Colonial Country Club
Fort Worth, Texas
Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70
Purse: $7.5 Million
Final Round

Jason Kokrak (500), $1,350,000 65-65-66-70_266 -14

Jordan Spieth (300), $817,500 63-66-66-73_268 -12

Charley Hoffman (134), $366,094 71-62-72-65_270 -10

Patton Kizzire (134), $366,094 67-65-71-67_270 -10

Sebastián Muñoz (134), $366,094 67-65-70-68_270 -10

Ian Poulter (134), $366,094 68-70-64-68_270 -10

Troy Merritt (90), $253,125 68-71-69-65_273  -7

Lucas Glover (73), $196,875 74-67-65-68_274  -6

Emiliano Grillo (73), $196,875 70-68-68-68_274  -6

Adam Hadwin (73), $196,875 66-67-71-70_274  -6

Brian Harman (73), $196,875 69-66-69-70_274  -6

Kyle Stanley (73), $196,875 69-67-68-70_274  -6

Brendon Todd (73), $196,875 72-64-67-71_274  -6

Abraham Ancer (52), $125,625 70-71-67-67_275  -5

Doug Ghim (52), $125,625 68-71-66-70_275  -5

Talor Gooch (52), $125,625 67-69-68-71_275  -5

Kramer Hickok (52), $125,625 66-68-70-71_275  -5

Collin Morikawa (52), $125,625 69-66-72-68_275  -5

Gary Woodland (52), $125,625 70-69-69-67_275  -5

John Augenstein, $68,438 69-68-69-70_276  -4

Daniel Berger (35), $68,438 68-68-72-68_276  -4

Wyndham Clark (35), $68,438 70-70-68-68_276  -4

Erik Compton, $68,438 65-68-70-73_276  -4

Corey Conners (35), $68,438 70-67-68-71_276  -4

Tony Finau (35), $68,438 69-67-68-72_276  -4

Sergio Garcia (35), $68,438 63-69-68-76_276  -4

Adam Long (35), $68,438 70-68-71-67_276  -4

Maverick McNealy (35), $68,438 70-63-71-72_276  -4

Justin Rose (35), $68,438 68-68-69-71_276  -4

Kevin Streelman (35), $68,438 69-66-69-72_276  -4

Vincent Whaley (35), $68,438 69-66-72-69_276  -4

Rafa Cabrera Bello (21), $40,125 73-66-71-67_277  -3

Zach Johnson (21), $40,125 72-68-68-69_277  -3

Nate Lashley (21), $40,125 70-68-70-69_277  -3

Kevin Na (21), $40,125 73-65-71-68_277  -3

Ryan Palmer (21), $40,125 74-66-68-69_277  -3

C.T. Pan (21), $40,125 71-67-69-70_277  -3

Cameron Tringale (21), $40,125 67-69-71-70_277  -3

Harold Varner III (21), $40,125 74-64-67-72_277  -3

Billy Horschel (14), $29,625 71-68-72-67_278  -2

Kevin Kisner (14), $29,625 69-67-71-71_278  -2

Danny Lee (14), $29,625 72-66-69-71_278  -2

Carlos Ortiz (14), $29,625 70-69-71-68_278  -2

Justin Thomas (14), $29,625 72-66-71-69_278  -2

Cam Davis (10), $22,335 70-70-71-68_279  -1

Pat Perez (10), $22,335 70-70-65-74_279  -1

Robert Streb (10), $22,335 67-68-72-72_279  -1

Hudson Swafford (10), $22,335 71-70-69-69_279  -1

Richy Werenski (10), $22,335 68-72-69-70_279  -1

Byeong Hun An (7), $18,325 67-71-70-72_280   E

Matt Kuchar (7), $18,325 74-67-69-70_280   E

Tyler McCumber (7), $18,325 69-71-71-69_280   E

Joaquin Niemann (7), $18,325 69-69-72-70_280   E

Henrik Norlander (7), $18,325 69-72-69-70_280   E

Brandt Snedeker (7), $18,325 66-70-75-69_280   E

Brice Garnett (6), $17,325 70-67-74-70_281  +1

Brian Stuard (6), $17,325 68-73-70-70_281  +1

Matt Wallace (6), $17,325 71-70-68-72_281  +1

Doc Redman (5), $16,875 68-72-68-74_282  +2

Robby Shelton (5), $16,875 70-71-67-74_282  +2

Will Zalatoris, $16,875 69-71-70-72_282  +2

Sung Kang (4), $16,425 74-65-66-78_283  +3

Andrew Landry (4), $16,425 71-70-71-71_283  +3

Nick Taylor (4), $16,425 71-66-71-75_283  +3

Jason Dufner (4), $16,050 72-66-72-74_284  +4

Adam Schenk (4), $16,050 73-67-72-72_284  +4

Rory Sabbatini (4), $15,750 69-68-73-75_285  +5

Scott Stallings (4), $15,750 72-68-71-74_285  +5

Mark Hubbard (3), $15,300 74-67-72-73_286  +6

Chris Kirk (3), $15,300 71-69-69-77_286  +6

Jhonattan Vegas (3), $15,300 73-68-74-71_286  +6

Camilo Villegas (3), $15,300 69-71-76-70_286  +6

Xinjun Zhang (3), $14,925 71-70-71-77_289  +9

J.J. Henry (3), $14,775 69-71-74-77_291 +11

D.A. Points (3), $14,625 74-67-72-80_293 +13

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden administration orders TSA to expand union rights, explore pay reform for screeners

Biden's 2022 budget calls for big staffing increases at several civilian cabinet agencies

Army tackling service member suicide by turning to its soldiers

DHS working on enterprise data inventory after workforce vaccination sprint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up