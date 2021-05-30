PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Colonial Country Club
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70
|Purse: $7.5 Million
|Final Round
Jason Kokrak (500), $1,350,000 65-65-66-70_266 -14
Jordan Spieth (300), $817,500 63-66-66-73_268 -12
Charley Hoffman (134), $366,094 71-62-72-65_270 -10
Patton Kizzire (134), $366,094 67-65-71-67_270 -10
Sebastián Muñoz (134), $366,094 67-65-70-68_270 -10
Ian Poulter (134), $366,094 68-70-64-68_270 -10
Troy Merritt (90), $253,125 68-71-69-65_273 -7
Lucas Glover (73), $196,875 74-67-65-68_274 -6
Emiliano Grillo (73), $196,875 70-68-68-68_274 -6
Adam Hadwin (73), $196,875 66-67-71-70_274 -6
Brian Harman (73), $196,875 69-66-69-70_274 -6
Kyle Stanley (73), $196,875 69-67-68-70_274 -6
Brendon Todd (73), $196,875 72-64-67-71_274 -6
Abraham Ancer (52), $125,625 70-71-67-67_275 -5
Doug Ghim (52), $125,625 68-71-66-70_275 -5
Talor Gooch (52), $125,625 67-69-68-71_275 -5
Kramer Hickok (52), $125,625 66-68-70-71_275 -5
Collin Morikawa (52), $125,625 69-66-72-68_275 -5
Gary Woodland (52), $125,625 70-69-69-67_275 -5
John Augenstein, $68,438 69-68-69-70_276 -4
Daniel Berger (35), $68,438 68-68-72-68_276 -4
Wyndham Clark (35), $68,438 70-70-68-68_276 -4
Erik Compton, $68,438 65-68-70-73_276 -4
Corey Conners (35), $68,438 70-67-68-71_276 -4
Tony Finau (35), $68,438 69-67-68-72_276 -4
Sergio Garcia (35), $68,438 63-69-68-76_276 -4
Adam Long (35), $68,438 70-68-71-67_276 -4
Maverick McNealy (35), $68,438 70-63-71-72_276 -4
Justin Rose (35), $68,438 68-68-69-71_276 -4
Kevin Streelman (35), $68,438 69-66-69-72_276 -4
Vincent Whaley (35), $68,438 69-66-72-69_276 -4
Rafa Cabrera Bello (21), $40,125 73-66-71-67_277 -3
Zach Johnson (21), $40,125 72-68-68-69_277 -3
Nate Lashley (21), $40,125 70-68-70-69_277 -3
Kevin Na (21), $40,125 73-65-71-68_277 -3
Ryan Palmer (21), $40,125 74-66-68-69_277 -3
C.T. Pan (21), $40,125 71-67-69-70_277 -3
Cameron Tringale (21), $40,125 67-69-71-70_277 -3
Harold Varner III (21), $40,125 74-64-67-72_277 -3
Billy Horschel (14), $29,625 71-68-72-67_278 -2
Kevin Kisner (14), $29,625 69-67-71-71_278 -2
Danny Lee (14), $29,625 72-66-69-71_278 -2
Carlos Ortiz (14), $29,625 70-69-71-68_278 -2
Justin Thomas (14), $29,625 72-66-71-69_278 -2
Cam Davis (10), $22,335 70-70-71-68_279 -1
Pat Perez (10), $22,335 70-70-65-74_279 -1
Robert Streb (10), $22,335 67-68-72-72_279 -1
Hudson Swafford (10), $22,335 71-70-69-69_279 -1
Richy Werenski (10), $22,335 68-72-69-70_279 -1
Byeong Hun An (7), $18,325 67-71-70-72_280 E
Matt Kuchar (7), $18,325 74-67-69-70_280 E
Tyler McCumber (7), $18,325 69-71-71-69_280 E
Joaquin Niemann (7), $18,325 69-69-72-70_280 E
Henrik Norlander (7), $18,325 69-72-69-70_280 E
Brandt Snedeker (7), $18,325 66-70-75-69_280 E
Brice Garnett (6), $17,325 70-67-74-70_281 +1
Brian Stuard (6), $17,325 68-73-70-70_281 +1
Matt Wallace (6), $17,325 71-70-68-72_281 +1
Doc Redman (5), $16,875 68-72-68-74_282 +2
Robby Shelton (5), $16,875 70-71-67-74_282 +2
Will Zalatoris, $16,875 69-71-70-72_282 +2
Sung Kang (4), $16,425 74-65-66-78_283 +3
Andrew Landry (4), $16,425 71-70-71-71_283 +3
Nick Taylor (4), $16,425 71-66-71-75_283 +3
Jason Dufner (4), $16,050 72-66-72-74_284 +4
Adam Schenk (4), $16,050 73-67-72-72_284 +4
Rory Sabbatini (4), $15,750 69-68-73-75_285 +5
Scott Stallings (4), $15,750 72-68-71-74_285 +5
Mark Hubbard (3), $15,300 74-67-72-73_286 +6
Chris Kirk (3), $15,300 71-69-69-77_286 +6
Jhonattan Vegas (3), $15,300 73-68-74-71_286 +6
Camilo Villegas (3), $15,300 69-71-76-70_286 +6
Xinjun Zhang (3), $14,925 71-70-71-77_289 +9
J.J. Henry (3), $14,775 69-71-74-77_291 +11
D.A. Points (3), $14,625 74-67-72-80_293 +13
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.