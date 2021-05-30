PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Par Scores

Sunday At Colonial Country Club Fort Worth, Texas Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70 Purse: $7.5 Million Final Round Jason Kokrak (500),…

Sunday At Colonial Country Club Fort Worth, Texas Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70 Purse: $7.5 Million Final Round

Jason Kokrak (500), $1,350,000 65-65-66-70_266 -14

Jordan Spieth (300), $817,500 63-66-66-73_268 -12

Charley Hoffman (134), $366,094 71-62-72-65_270 -10

Patton Kizzire (134), $366,094 67-65-71-67_270 -10

Sebastián Muñoz (134), $366,094 67-65-70-68_270 -10

Ian Poulter (134), $366,094 68-70-64-68_270 -10

Troy Merritt (90), $253,125 68-71-69-65_273 -7

Lucas Glover (73), $196,875 74-67-65-68_274 -6

Emiliano Grillo (73), $196,875 70-68-68-68_274 -6

Adam Hadwin (73), $196,875 66-67-71-70_274 -6

Brian Harman (73), $196,875 69-66-69-70_274 -6

Kyle Stanley (73), $196,875 69-67-68-70_274 -6

Brendon Todd (73), $196,875 72-64-67-71_274 -6

Abraham Ancer (52), $125,625 70-71-67-67_275 -5

Doug Ghim (52), $125,625 68-71-66-70_275 -5

Talor Gooch (52), $125,625 67-69-68-71_275 -5

Kramer Hickok (52), $125,625 66-68-70-71_275 -5

Collin Morikawa (52), $125,625 69-66-72-68_275 -5

Gary Woodland (52), $125,625 70-69-69-67_275 -5

John Augenstein, $68,438 69-68-69-70_276 -4

Daniel Berger (35), $68,438 68-68-72-68_276 -4

Wyndham Clark (35), $68,438 70-70-68-68_276 -4

Erik Compton, $68,438 65-68-70-73_276 -4

Corey Conners (35), $68,438 70-67-68-71_276 -4

Tony Finau (35), $68,438 69-67-68-72_276 -4

Sergio Garcia (35), $68,438 63-69-68-76_276 -4

Adam Long (35), $68,438 70-68-71-67_276 -4

Maverick McNealy (35), $68,438 70-63-71-72_276 -4

Justin Rose (35), $68,438 68-68-69-71_276 -4

Kevin Streelman (35), $68,438 69-66-69-72_276 -4

Vincent Whaley (35), $68,438 69-66-72-69_276 -4

Rafa Cabrera Bello (21), $40,125 73-66-71-67_277 -3

Zach Johnson (21), $40,125 72-68-68-69_277 -3

Nate Lashley (21), $40,125 70-68-70-69_277 -3

Kevin Na (21), $40,125 73-65-71-68_277 -3

Ryan Palmer (21), $40,125 74-66-68-69_277 -3

C.T. Pan (21), $40,125 71-67-69-70_277 -3

Cameron Tringale (21), $40,125 67-69-71-70_277 -3

Harold Varner III (21), $40,125 74-64-67-72_277 -3

Billy Horschel (14), $29,625 71-68-72-67_278 -2

Kevin Kisner (14), $29,625 69-67-71-71_278 -2

Danny Lee (14), $29,625 72-66-69-71_278 -2

Carlos Ortiz (14), $29,625 70-69-71-68_278 -2

Justin Thomas (14), $29,625 72-66-71-69_278 -2

Cam Davis (10), $22,335 70-70-71-68_279 -1

Pat Perez (10), $22,335 70-70-65-74_279 -1

Robert Streb (10), $22,335 67-68-72-72_279 -1

Hudson Swafford (10), $22,335 71-70-69-69_279 -1

Richy Werenski (10), $22,335 68-72-69-70_279 -1

Byeong Hun An (7), $18,325 67-71-70-72_280 E

Matt Kuchar (7), $18,325 74-67-69-70_280 E

Tyler McCumber (7), $18,325 69-71-71-69_280 E

Joaquin Niemann (7), $18,325 69-69-72-70_280 E

Henrik Norlander (7), $18,325 69-72-69-70_280 E

Brandt Snedeker (7), $18,325 66-70-75-69_280 E

Brice Garnett (6), $17,325 70-67-74-70_281 +1

Brian Stuard (6), $17,325 68-73-70-70_281 +1

Matt Wallace (6), $17,325 71-70-68-72_281 +1

Doc Redman (5), $16,875 68-72-68-74_282 +2

Robby Shelton (5), $16,875 70-71-67-74_282 +2

Will Zalatoris, $16,875 69-71-70-72_282 +2

Sung Kang (4), $16,425 74-65-66-78_283 +3

Andrew Landry (4), $16,425 71-70-71-71_283 +3

Nick Taylor (4), $16,425 71-66-71-75_283 +3

Jason Dufner (4), $16,050 72-66-72-74_284 +4

Adam Schenk (4), $16,050 73-67-72-72_284 +4

Rory Sabbatini (4), $15,750 69-68-73-75_285 +5

Scott Stallings (4), $15,750 72-68-71-74_285 +5

Mark Hubbard (3), $15,300 74-67-72-73_286 +6

Chris Kirk (3), $15,300 71-69-69-77_286 +6

Jhonattan Vegas (3), $15,300 73-68-74-71_286 +6

Camilo Villegas (3), $15,300 69-71-76-70_286 +6

Xinjun Zhang (3), $14,925 71-70-71-77_289 +9

J.J. Henry (3), $14,775 69-71-74-77_291 +11

D.A. Points (3), $14,625 74-67-72-80_293 +13

