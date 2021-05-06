PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition Scores

|Thursday
|At Greystone Golf and Country Club
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
|First Round
Darren Clarke 35-31_66
Stephen Ames 33-34_67
Jerry Kelly 32-35_67
Alex Cejka 34-34_68
Steve Stricker 33-35_68
Mike Weir 33-35_68
Dicky Pride 34-35_69
Joe Durant 35-34_69
Kirk Triplett 33-36_69
Scott Parel 34-35_69
Ernie Els 37-32_69
Paul Goydos 35-34_69
Tim Herron 34-35_69
Doug Barron 37-33_70
Tom Gillis 34-36_70
Woody Austin 36-34_70
Rod Pampling 34-36_70
Bernhard Langer 36-34_70
John Senden 34-36_70
Cameron Beckman 35-36_71
Glen Day 36-35_71
John Huston 37-34_71
Robert Karlsson 35-36_71
David Toms 37-34_71
Duffy Waldorf 34-37_71
Bob Estes 36-35_71
Miguel Angel Jiménez 36-35_71
Fred Funk 37-34_71
Paul Broadhurst 35-37_72
Kent Jones 36-36_72
Corey Pavin 38-34_72
Michael Allen 36-36_72
José María Olazábal 37-35_72
Ken Tanigawa 37-35_72
David McKenzie 38-34_72
Chris DiMarco 35-37_72
Lee Janzen 37-36_73
John Daly 34-39_73
Olin Browne 35-38_73
Joey Sindelar 36-37_73
Marco Dawson 38-35_73
Brett Quigley 37-36_73
Gary Hallberg 40-33_73
Billy Andrade 36-37_73
Colin Montgomerie 37-36_73
Tim Petrovic 41-32_73
Scott Verplank 37-36_73
Tom Byrum 37-37_74
Gene Sauers 35-39_74
Retief Goosen 37-37_74
Steve Flesch 35-39_74
Kenny Perry 38-36_74
Jeff Maggert 37-37_74
David Frost 40-34_74
Larry Mize 37-37_74
Tommy Tolles 38-37_75
Scott McCarron 41-34_75
Matt Gogel 37-38_75
Billy Mayfair 36-39_75
Russ Cochran 38-37_75
Jeff Sluman 41-35_76
Stephen Leaney 38-38_76
Scott Dunlap 35-41_76
Steve Pate 41-36_77
Mike Goodes 38-39_77
Frank Lickliter II 39-38_77
Wes Short, Jr. 38-39_77
Vijay Singh 33-44_77
Mark O’Meara 37-40_77
Sandy Lyle 39-38_77
Steve Jones 41-36_77
Shane Bertsch 38-40_78
Spike McRoy 42-36_78
Ken Duke 38-41_79
Tom Kite 38-41_79
Mark Brooks 40-39_79
Brandt Jobe 40-40_80
Carlos Franco 41-39_80
Scott Hoch 40-41_81
Tom Pernice Jr. 42-41_83
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.