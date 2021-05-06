PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition Scores

Thursday At Greystone Golf and Country Club Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 First Round Darren Clarke…

Darren Clarke 35-31_66

Stephen Ames 33-34_67

Jerry Kelly 32-35_67

Alex Cejka 34-34_68

Steve Stricker 33-35_68

Mike Weir 33-35_68

Dicky Pride 34-35_69

Joe Durant 35-34_69

Kirk Triplett 33-36_69

Scott Parel 34-35_69

Ernie Els 37-32_69

Paul Goydos 35-34_69

Tim Herron 34-35_69

Doug Barron 37-33_70

Tom Gillis 34-36_70

Woody Austin 36-34_70

Rod Pampling 34-36_70

Bernhard Langer 36-34_70

John Senden 34-36_70

Cameron Beckman 35-36_71

Glen Day 36-35_71

John Huston 37-34_71

Robert Karlsson 35-36_71

David Toms 37-34_71

Duffy Waldorf 34-37_71

Bob Estes 36-35_71

Miguel Angel Jiménez 36-35_71

Fred Funk 37-34_71

Paul Broadhurst 35-37_72

Kent Jones 36-36_72

Corey Pavin 38-34_72

Michael Allen 36-36_72

José María Olazábal 37-35_72

Ken Tanigawa 37-35_72

David McKenzie 38-34_72

Chris DiMarco 35-37_72

Lee Janzen 37-36_73

John Daly 34-39_73

Olin Browne 35-38_73

Joey Sindelar 36-37_73

Marco Dawson 38-35_73

Brett Quigley 37-36_73

Gary Hallberg 40-33_73

Billy Andrade 36-37_73

Colin Montgomerie 37-36_73

Tim Petrovic 41-32_73

Scott Verplank 37-36_73

Tom Byrum 37-37_74

Gene Sauers 35-39_74

Retief Goosen 37-37_74

Steve Flesch 35-39_74

Kenny Perry 38-36_74

Jeff Maggert 37-37_74

David Frost 40-34_74

Larry Mize 37-37_74

Tommy Tolles 38-37_75

Scott McCarron 41-34_75

Matt Gogel 37-38_75

Billy Mayfair 36-39_75

Russ Cochran 38-37_75

Jeff Sluman 41-35_76

Stephen Leaney 38-38_76

Scott Dunlap 35-41_76

Steve Pate 41-36_77

Mike Goodes 38-39_77

Frank Lickliter II 39-38_77

Wes Short, Jr. 38-39_77

Vijay Singh 33-44_77

Mark O’Meara 37-40_77

Sandy Lyle 39-38_77

Steve Jones 41-36_77

Shane Bertsch 38-40_78

Spike McRoy 42-36_78

Ken Duke 38-41_79

Tom Kite 38-41_79

Mark Brooks 40-39_79

Brandt Jobe 40-40_80

Carlos Franco 41-39_80

Scott Hoch 40-41_81

Tom Pernice Jr. 42-41_83

