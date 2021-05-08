PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition Scores

Saturday At Greystone Golf and Country Club Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Third Round Steve Stricker…

Saturday At Greystone Golf and Country Club Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Third Round

Steve Stricker 68-69-65_202

Alex Cejka 68-69-66_203

Robert Karlsson 71-70-64_205

Dicky Pride 69-69-67_205

Jerry Kelly 67-70-70_207

David McKenzie 72-70-66_208

Bernhard Langer 70-69-69_208

Darren Clarke 66-71-71_208

Woody Austin 70-69-70_209

Stephen Ames 67-71-71_209

Doug Barron 70-70-70_210

John Daly 73-70-68_211

Retief Goosen 74-67-70_211

Ernie Els 69-69-73_211

Scott Parel 69-73-70_212

Rod Pampling 70-72-70_212

David Toms 71-71-70_212

Lee Janzen 73-74-66_213

Paul Goydos 69-76-68_213

Cameron Beckman 71-72-70_213

Billy Mayfair 75-73-66_214

Glen Day 71-74-69_214

Billy Andrade 73-72-69_214

John Senden 70-71-73_214

Larry Mize 74-74-67_215

Paul Broadhurst 72-73-70_215

Stephen Leaney 76-67-72_215

Ken Tanigawa 72-75-69_216

Duffy Waldorf 71-76-69_216

Colin Montgomerie 73-74-69_216

Scott McCarron 75-70-71_216

Marco Dawson 73-72-71_216

Mike Weir 68-77-71_216

Jeff Maggert 74-75-67_216

Brett Quigley 73-70-73_216

Joe Durant 69-70-77_216

John Huston 71-76-70_217

Tom Byrum 74-74-69_217

Kirk Triplett 69-76-72_217

Bob Estes 71-73-73_217

Michael Allen 72-73-72_217

Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-74-73_218

Tim Herron 69-73-77_219

Tom Gillis 70-75-75_220

Chris DiMarco 72-76-72_220

Steve Flesch 74-74-72_220

Fred Funk 71-77-73_221

Gene Sauers 74-74-73_221

Jeff Sluman 76-72-73_221

Kent Jones 72-78-71_221

Matt Gogel 75-75-71_221

Wes Short, Jr. 77-75-69_221

Scott Verplank 73-73-76_222

Corey Pavin 72-75-75_222

Olin Browne 73-75-74_222

Shane Bertsch 78-71-73_222

Tim Petrovic 73-74-76_223

Kenny Perry 74-70-79_223

Jose Maria Olazábal 72-76-76_224

Joey Sindelar 73-75-76_224

Brandt Jobe 80-72-72_224

Russ Cochran 75-76-74_225

Scott Dunlap 76-76-73_225

Steve Jones 77-72-77_226

Tommy Tolles 75-77-74_226

David Frost 74-79-73_226

Vijay Singh 77-77-72_226

Mike Goodes 77-77-72_226

Ken Duke 79-76-72_227

Steve Pate 77-76-76_229

Mark O’Meara 77-78-74_229

Gary Hallberg 73-76-81_230

Spike McRoy 78-74-78_230

Sandy Lyle 77-77-76_230

Carlos Franco 80-75-76_231

Tom Kite 79-74-80_233

Mark Brooks 79-78-76_233

Frank Lickliter II 77-76-81_234

Scott Hoch 81-80-78_239

Tom Pernice Jr. 83-80-78_241

