PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition Scores

|Saturday
|At Greystone Golf and Country Club
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
|Third Round
Steve Stricker 68-69-65_202
Alex Cejka 68-69-66_203
Robert Karlsson 71-70-64_205
Dicky Pride 69-69-67_205
Jerry Kelly 67-70-70_207
David McKenzie 72-70-66_208
Bernhard Langer 70-69-69_208
Darren Clarke 66-71-71_208
Woody Austin 70-69-70_209
Stephen Ames 67-71-71_209
Doug Barron 70-70-70_210
John Daly 73-70-68_211
Retief Goosen 74-67-70_211
Ernie Els 69-69-73_211
Scott Parel 69-73-70_212
Rod Pampling 70-72-70_212
David Toms 71-71-70_212
Lee Janzen 73-74-66_213
Paul Goydos 69-76-68_213
Cameron Beckman 71-72-70_213
Billy Mayfair 75-73-66_214
Glen Day 71-74-69_214
Billy Andrade 73-72-69_214
John Senden 70-71-73_214
Larry Mize 74-74-67_215
Paul Broadhurst 72-73-70_215
Stephen Leaney 76-67-72_215
Ken Tanigawa 72-75-69_216
Duffy Waldorf 71-76-69_216
Colin Montgomerie 73-74-69_216
Scott McCarron 75-70-71_216
Marco Dawson 73-72-71_216
Mike Weir 68-77-71_216
Jeff Maggert 74-75-67_216
Brett Quigley 73-70-73_216
Joe Durant 69-70-77_216
John Huston 71-76-70_217
Tom Byrum 74-74-69_217
Kirk Triplett 69-76-72_217
Bob Estes 71-73-73_217
Michael Allen 72-73-72_217
Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-74-73_218
Tim Herron 69-73-77_219
Tom Gillis 70-75-75_220
Chris DiMarco 72-76-72_220
Steve Flesch 74-74-72_220
Fred Funk 71-77-73_221
Gene Sauers 74-74-73_221
Jeff Sluman 76-72-73_221
Kent Jones 72-78-71_221
Matt Gogel 75-75-71_221
Wes Short, Jr. 77-75-69_221
Scott Verplank 73-73-76_222
Corey Pavin 72-75-75_222
Olin Browne 73-75-74_222
Shane Bertsch 78-71-73_222
Tim Petrovic 73-74-76_223
Kenny Perry 74-70-79_223
Jose Maria Olazábal 72-76-76_224
Joey Sindelar 73-75-76_224
Brandt Jobe 80-72-72_224
Russ Cochran 75-76-74_225
Scott Dunlap 76-76-73_225
Steve Jones 77-72-77_226
Tommy Tolles 75-77-74_226
David Frost 74-79-73_226
Vijay Singh 77-77-72_226
Mike Goodes 77-77-72_226
Ken Duke 79-76-72_227
Steve Pate 77-76-76_229
Mark O’Meara 77-78-74_229
Gary Hallberg 73-76-81_230
Spike McRoy 78-74-78_230
Sandy Lyle 77-77-76_230
Carlos Franco 80-75-76_231
Tom Kite 79-74-80_233
Mark Brooks 79-78-76_233
Frank Lickliter II 77-76-81_234
Scott Hoch 81-80-78_239
Tom Pernice Jr. 83-80-78_241
