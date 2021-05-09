CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition Par Scores

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 6:36 PM

Sunday
At Greystone Golf and Country Club
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
Final Round
x-won on the first playoff hole

x-Alex Cejka, $375,000 68-69-66-67_270 -18

Steve Stricker, $220,000 68-69-65-68_270 -18

Robert Karlsson, $180,000 71-70-64-69_274 -14

Ernie Els, $133,750 69-69-73-66_277 -11

Jerry Kelly, $133,750 67-70-70-70_277 -11

Bernhard Langer, $95,000 70-69-69-71_279  -9

David McKenzie, $95,000 72-70-66-71_279  -9

Darren Clarke, $75,000 66-71-71-72_280  -8

Retief Goosen, $75,000 74-67-70-69_280  -8

Stephen Ames, $60,000 67-71-71-72_281  -7

Billy Andrade, $60,000 73-72-69-67_281  -7

John Daly, $60,000 73-70-68-70_281  -7

Dicky Pride, $50,000 69-69-67-77_282  -6

Rod Pampling, $47,500 70-72-70-72_284  -4

Woody Austin, $42,500 70-69-70-76_285  -3

Bob Estes, $42,500 71-73-73-68_285  -3

Scott Parel, $42,500 69-73-70-73_285  -3

Lee Janzen, $37,500 73-74-66-73_286  -2

Miguel Angel Jiménez, $30,208 71-74-73-69_287  -1

Jeff Maggert, $30,208 74-75-67-71_287  -1

Doug Barron, $30,208 70-70-70-77_287  -1

Paul Goydos, $30,208 69-76-68-74_287  -1

Stephen Leaney, $30,208 76-67-72-72_287  -1

Billy Mayfair, $30,208 75-73-66-73_287  -1

John Huston, $23,313 71-76-70-71_288   E

Brett Quigley, $23,313 73-70-73-72_288   E

Duffy Waldorf, $23,313 71-76-69-72_288   E

Mike Weir, $23,313 68-77-71-72_288   E

Glen Day, $18,500 71-74-69-75_289  +1

Larry Mize, $18,500 74-74-67-74_289  +1

John Senden, $18,500 70-71-73-75_289  +1

Jeff Sluman, $18,500 76-72-73-68_289  +1

Ken Tanigawa, $18,500 72-75-69-73_289  +1

David Toms, $18,500 71-71-70-77_289  +1

Paul Broadhurst, $14,688 72-73-70-75_290  +2

Tom Byrum, $14,688 74-74-69-73_290  +2

Joe Durant, $14,688 69-70-77-74_290  +2

Scott McCarron, $14,688 75-70-71-74_290  +2

Steve Flesch, $12,750 74-74-72-71_291  +3

Tom Gillis, $12,750 70-75-75-71_291  +3

Colin Montgomerie, $12,750 73-74-69-75_291  +3

Michael Allen, $11,000 72-73-72-75_292  +4

Cameron Beckman, $11,000 71-72-70-79_292  +4

Shane Bertsch, $11,000 78-71-73-70_292  +4

Gene Sauers, $11,000 74-74-73-71_292  +4

Marco Dawson, $9,500 73-72-71-77_293  +5

Kent Jones, $9,500 72-78-71-72_293  +5

Fred Funk, $8,250 71-77-73-73_294  +6

José María Olazábal, $8,250 72-76-76-70_294  +6

Kirk Triplett, $8,250 69-76-72-77_294  +6

Olin Browne, $6,400 73-75-74-73_295  +7

Gary Hallberg, $6,400 73-76-81-65_295  +7

Tim Petrovic, $6,400 73-74-76-72_295  +7

Wes Short, Jr., $6,400 77-75-69-74_295  +7

Scott Verplank, $6,400 73-73-76-73_295  +7

Chris DiMarco, $5,250 72-76-72-76_296  +8

Tim Herron, $5,250 69-73-77-77_296  +8

Kenny Perry, $5,250 74-70-79-73_296  +8

Matt Gogel, $4,500 75-75-71-76_297  +9

Corey Pavin, $4,500 72-75-75-75_297  +9

Joey Sindelar, $4,500 73-75-76-73_297  +9

Vijay Singh, $4,000 77-77-72-72_298 +10

Brandt Jobe, $3,625 80-72-72-75_299 +11

Tommy Tolles, $3,625 75-77-74-73_299 +11

Russ Cochran, $3,250 75-76-74-75_300 +12

Ken Duke, $2,650 79-76-72-74_301 +13

David Frost, $2,650 74-79-73-75_301 +13

Mike Goodes, $2,650 77-77-72-75_301 +13

Steve Jones, $2,650 77-72-77-75_301 +13

Steve Pate, $2,200 77-76-76-74_303 +15

Scott Dunlap, $2,050 76-76-73-79_304 +16

Mark O’Meara, $1,900 77-78-74-76_305 +17

Sandy Lyle, $1,750 77-77-76-76_306 +18

Carlos Franco, $1,600 80-75-76-76_307 +19

Spike McRoy, $1,600 78-74-78-77_307 +19

Mark Brooks, $1,400 79-78-76-76_309 +21

Frank Lickliter II, $1,400 77-76-81-75_309 +21

Tom Kite, $1,250 79-74-80-79_312 +24

Scott Hoch, $1,150 81-80-78-79_318 +30

Tom Pernice Jr., $1,075 83-80-78-78_319 +31

