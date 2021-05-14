PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

Friday At TPC Sugarloaf Duluth, Ga. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 7,179; Par: 72 First Round Stephen Ames 34-32_66 Paul Goydos…

Stephen Ames 34-32_66

Paul Goydos 36-31_67

Gene Sauers 34-34_68

John Huston 37-32_69

Billy Andrade 33-36_69

Jim Furyk 34-36_70

Robert Karlsson 34-36_70

Scott McCarron 35-35_70

Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-36_70

Scott Dunlap 35-35_70

Doug Barron 34-36_70

Kirk Triplett 35-35_70

Ken Tanigawa 36-34_70

Kenny Perry 35-35_70

Alex Cejka 37-34_71

Steve Pate 33-38_71

Dicky Pride 35-36_71

Scott Parel 36-35_71

Woody Austin 35-36_71

Darren Clarke 37-35_72

David Frost 39-33_72

Steve Flesch 38-34_72

Duffy Waldorf 38-34_72

Jeff Sluman 37-35_72

Larry Mize 35-37_72

Brett Quigley 34-38_72

Tom Pernice Jr. 37-35_72

Kent Jones 34-38_72

John Daly 36-37_73

Ernie Els 37-36_73

Jerry Kelly 40-33_73

Colin Montgomerie 38-35_73

Jay Haas 36-37_73

Rich Beem 38-35_73

Tom Byrum 40-33_73

Glen Day 35-38_73

Joe Durant 36-37_73

Bernhard Langer 36-37_73

Shane Bertsch 38-35_73

Tom Gillis 36-37_73

Robin Byrd 36-37_73

Jerry Smith 36-37_73

Gibby Gilbert III 37-36_73

Thongchai Jaidee 36-37_73

Retief Goosen 40-34_74

Esteban Toledo 38-36_74

Rod Pampling 38-36_74

Chris DiMarco 37-37_74

Vijay Singh 35-39_74

Joey Sindelar 36-38_74

Fran Quinn 36-38_74

Frank Lickliter II 38-37_75

Matt Gogel 39-36_75

Billy Mayfair 37-38_75

Carlos Franco 35-40_75

Marco Dawson 37-38_75

Olin Browne 38-38_76

Russ Cochran 38-38_76

Mark Brooks 39-37_76

John Riegger 42-34_76

José María Olazábal 40-36_76

Jeff Maggert 40-36_76

David Toms 37-39_76

Paul Broadhurst 37-39_76

Stephen Leaney 39-37_76

David McKenzie 39-37_76

Sonny Skinner 39-37_76

Steve Jones 39-38_77

Willie Wood 40-37_77

Ken Duke 37-40_77

Michael Allen 37-40_77

Jerry Pate 39-39_78

Fred Funk 39-39_78

Shigetoshi Hasegawa 41-37_78

Tim Herron 39-40_79

Lee Janzen 42-38_80

Blaine McCallister 41-39_80

Cameron Beckman 37-44_81

John Smoltz 42-42_84

Wes Short, Jr. 40-45_85

