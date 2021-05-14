PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Sugarloaf
|Duluth, Ga.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 7,179; Par: 72
|First Round
Stephen Ames 34-32_66
Paul Goydos 36-31_67
Gene Sauers 34-34_68
John Huston 37-32_69
Billy Andrade 33-36_69
Jim Furyk 34-36_70
Robert Karlsson 34-36_70
Scott McCarron 35-35_70
Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-36_70
Scott Dunlap 35-35_70
Doug Barron 34-36_70
Kirk Triplett 35-35_70
Ken Tanigawa 36-34_70
Kenny Perry 35-35_70
Alex Cejka 37-34_71
Steve Pate 33-38_71
Dicky Pride 35-36_71
Scott Parel 36-35_71
Woody Austin 35-36_71
Darren Clarke 37-35_72
David Frost 39-33_72
Steve Flesch 38-34_72
Duffy Waldorf 38-34_72
Jeff Sluman 37-35_72
Larry Mize 35-37_72
Brett Quigley 34-38_72
Tom Pernice Jr. 37-35_72
Kent Jones 34-38_72
John Daly 36-37_73
Ernie Els 37-36_73
Jerry Kelly 40-33_73
Colin Montgomerie 38-35_73
Jay Haas 36-37_73
Rich Beem 38-35_73
Tom Byrum 40-33_73
Glen Day 35-38_73
Joe Durant 36-37_73
Bernhard Langer 36-37_73
Shane Bertsch 38-35_73
Tom Gillis 36-37_73
Robin Byrd 36-37_73
Jerry Smith 36-37_73
Gibby Gilbert III 37-36_73
Thongchai Jaidee 36-37_73
Retief Goosen 40-34_74
Esteban Toledo 38-36_74
Rod Pampling 38-36_74
Chris DiMarco 37-37_74
Vijay Singh 35-39_74
Joey Sindelar 36-38_74
Fran Quinn 36-38_74
Frank Lickliter II 38-37_75
Matt Gogel 39-36_75
Billy Mayfair 37-38_75
Carlos Franco 35-40_75
Marco Dawson 37-38_75
Olin Browne 38-38_76
Russ Cochran 38-38_76
Mark Brooks 39-37_76
John Riegger 42-34_76
José María Olazábal 40-36_76
Jeff Maggert 40-36_76
David Toms 37-39_76
Paul Broadhurst 37-39_76
Stephen Leaney 39-37_76
David McKenzie 39-37_76
Sonny Skinner 39-37_76
Steve Jones 39-38_77
Willie Wood 40-37_77
Ken Duke 37-40_77
Michael Allen 37-40_77
Jerry Pate 39-39_78
Fred Funk 39-39_78
Shigetoshi Hasegawa 41-37_78
Tim Herron 39-40_79
Lee Janzen 42-38_80
Blaine McCallister 41-39_80
Cameron Beckman 37-44_81
John Smoltz 42-42_84
Wes Short, Jr. 40-45_85
