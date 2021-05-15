PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

Saturday At TPC Sugarloaf Duluth, Ga. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 7,179; Par: 72 Second Round Paul Goydos 67-69_136 Billy Andrade…

Paul Goydos 67-69_136

Billy Andrade 69-68_137

Dicky Pride 71-67_138

Kirk Triplett 70-68_138

Scott McCarron 70-68_138

Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-68_138

Stephen Ames 66-72_138

Gene Sauers 68-70_138

Robert Karlsson 70-69_139

Kent Jones 72-68_140

Doug Barron 70-70_140

Jim Furyk 70-70_140

Glen Day 73-68_141

Brett Quigley 72-69_141

Woody Austin 71-70_141

Darren Clarke 72-69_141

Kenny Perry 70-71_141

Tom Gillis 73-69_142

Tom Byrum 73-69_142

Jerry Kelly 73-69_142

Colin Montgomerie 73-69_142

Tom Pernice Jr. 72-70_142

Retief Goosen 74-69_143

Bernhard Langer 73-70_143

David Frost 72-71_143

Ken Tanigawa 70-73_143

Jerry Smith 73-72_145

Thongchai Jaidee 73-72_145

Rich Beem 73-72_145

Steve Flesch 72-73_145

John Huston 69-76_145

Vijay Singh 74-72_146

Fran Quinn 74-72_146

Ernie Els 73-73_146

Larry Mize 72-74_146

David Toms 76-70_146

Scott Dunlap 70-76_146

Gibby Gilbert III 73-74_147

Jay Haas 73-74_147

Duffy Waldorf 72-75_147

Steve Pate 71-76_147

Scott Parel 71-76_147

Alex Cejka 71-76_147

Robin Byrd 73-75_148

Joe Durant 73-75_148

Esteban Toledo 74-74_148

Chris DiMarco 74-74_148

Joey Sindelar 74-74_148

Matt Gogel 75-73_148

Michael Allen 77-71_148

Rod Pampling 74-75_149

Marco Dawson 75-74_149

Willie Wood 77-72_149

Lee Janzen 80-69_149

Olin Browne 76-74_150

Russ Cochran 76-74_150

Jeff Sluman 72-78_150

Jeff Maggert 76-74_150

Paul Broadhurst 76-74_150

Stephen Leaney 76-74_150

Cameron Beckman 81-69_150

Shane Bertsch 73-78_151

Carlos Franco 75-76_151

Billy Mayfair 75-77_152

Mark Brooks 76-76_152

Tim Herron 79-73_152

John Riegger 76-77_153

David McKenzie 76-77_153

Sonny Skinner 76-77_153

Fred Funk 78-75_153

Wes Short, Jr. 85-68_153

Frank Lickliter II 75-79_154

Ken Duke 77-77_154

José María Olazábal 76-79_155

Jerry Pate 78-78_156

John Smoltz 84-77_161

Blaine McCallister 80-82_162

Shigetoshi Hasegawa 78-87_165

