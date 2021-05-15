CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi…

PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 6:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At TPC Sugarloaf
Duluth, Ga.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 7,179; Par: 72
Second Round

Paul Goydos 67-69_136

Billy Andrade 69-68_137

Dicky Pride 71-67_138

Kirk Triplett 70-68_138

Scott McCarron 70-68_138

Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-68_138

Stephen Ames 66-72_138

Gene Sauers 68-70_138

Robert Karlsson 70-69_139

Kent Jones 72-68_140

Doug Barron 70-70_140

Jim Furyk 70-70_140

Glen Day 73-68_141

Brett Quigley 72-69_141

Woody Austin 71-70_141

Darren Clarke 72-69_141

Kenny Perry 70-71_141

Tom Gillis 73-69_142

Tom Byrum 73-69_142

Jerry Kelly 73-69_142

Colin Montgomerie 73-69_142

Tom Pernice Jr. 72-70_142

Retief Goosen 74-69_143

Bernhard Langer 73-70_143

David Frost 72-71_143

Ken Tanigawa 70-73_143

Jerry Smith 73-72_145

Thongchai Jaidee 73-72_145

Rich Beem 73-72_145

Steve Flesch 72-73_145

John Huston 69-76_145

Vijay Singh 74-72_146

Fran Quinn 74-72_146

Ernie Els 73-73_146

Larry Mize 72-74_146

David Toms 76-70_146

Scott Dunlap 70-76_146

Gibby Gilbert III 73-74_147

Jay Haas 73-74_147

Duffy Waldorf 72-75_147

Steve Pate 71-76_147

Scott Parel 71-76_147

Alex Cejka 71-76_147

Robin Byrd 73-75_148

Joe Durant 73-75_148

Esteban Toledo 74-74_148

Chris DiMarco 74-74_148

Joey Sindelar 74-74_148

Matt Gogel 75-73_148

Michael Allen 77-71_148

Rod Pampling 74-75_149

Marco Dawson 75-74_149

Willie Wood 77-72_149

Lee Janzen 80-69_149

Olin Browne 76-74_150

Russ Cochran 76-74_150

Jeff Sluman 72-78_150

Jeff Maggert 76-74_150

Paul Broadhurst 76-74_150

Stephen Leaney 76-74_150

Cameron Beckman 81-69_150

Shane Bertsch 73-78_151

Carlos Franco 75-76_151

Billy Mayfair 75-77_152

Mark Brooks 76-76_152

Tim Herron 79-73_152

John Riegger 76-77_153

David McKenzie 76-77_153

Sonny Skinner 76-77_153

Fred Funk 78-75_153

Wes Short, Jr. 85-68_153

Frank Lickliter II 75-79_154

Ken Duke 77-77_154

José María Olazábal 76-79_155

Jerry Pate 78-78_156

John Smoltz 84-77_161

Blaine McCallister 80-82_162

Shigetoshi Hasegawa 78-87_165

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Time for federal employees to return to the office, congressman says

GAO envisions greater ROI from audits through new cloud infrastructure

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up