PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Sugarloaf
|Duluth, Ga.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 7,179; Par: 72
|Second Round
Paul Goydos 67-69_136
Billy Andrade 69-68_137
Dicky Pride 71-67_138
Kirk Triplett 70-68_138
Scott McCarron 70-68_138
Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-68_138
Stephen Ames 66-72_138
Gene Sauers 68-70_138
Robert Karlsson 70-69_139
Kent Jones 72-68_140
Doug Barron 70-70_140
Jim Furyk 70-70_140
Glen Day 73-68_141
Brett Quigley 72-69_141
Woody Austin 71-70_141
Darren Clarke 72-69_141
Kenny Perry 70-71_141
Tom Gillis 73-69_142
Tom Byrum 73-69_142
Jerry Kelly 73-69_142
Colin Montgomerie 73-69_142
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-70_142
Retief Goosen 74-69_143
Bernhard Langer 73-70_143
David Frost 72-71_143
Ken Tanigawa 70-73_143
Jerry Smith 73-72_145
Thongchai Jaidee 73-72_145
Rich Beem 73-72_145
Steve Flesch 72-73_145
John Huston 69-76_145
Vijay Singh 74-72_146
Fran Quinn 74-72_146
Ernie Els 73-73_146
Larry Mize 72-74_146
David Toms 76-70_146
Scott Dunlap 70-76_146
Gibby Gilbert III 73-74_147
Jay Haas 73-74_147
Duffy Waldorf 72-75_147
Steve Pate 71-76_147
Scott Parel 71-76_147
Alex Cejka 71-76_147
Robin Byrd 73-75_148
Joe Durant 73-75_148
Esteban Toledo 74-74_148
Chris DiMarco 74-74_148
Joey Sindelar 74-74_148
Matt Gogel 75-73_148
Michael Allen 77-71_148
Rod Pampling 74-75_149
Marco Dawson 75-74_149
Willie Wood 77-72_149
Lee Janzen 80-69_149
Olin Browne 76-74_150
Russ Cochran 76-74_150
Jeff Sluman 72-78_150
Jeff Maggert 76-74_150
Paul Broadhurst 76-74_150
Stephen Leaney 76-74_150
Cameron Beckman 81-69_150
Shane Bertsch 73-78_151
Carlos Franco 75-76_151
Billy Mayfair 75-77_152
Mark Brooks 76-76_152
Tim Herron 79-73_152
John Riegger 76-77_153
David McKenzie 76-77_153
Sonny Skinner 76-77_153
Fred Funk 78-75_153
Wes Short, Jr. 85-68_153
Frank Lickliter II 75-79_154
Ken Duke 77-77_154
José María Olazábal 76-79_155
Jerry Pate 78-78_156
John Smoltz 84-77_161
Blaine McCallister 80-82_162
Shigetoshi Hasegawa 78-87_165
