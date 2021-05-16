PGA Tour AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

Sunday At TPC Craig Ranch McKinney, Texas Purse: $8.1 million Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72 2,989 FedExCup Points Available Individual FedExCup…

Sunday At TPC Craig Ranch McKinney, Texas Purse: $8.1 million Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72 2,989 FedExCup Points Available Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Final Round

K.H. Lee (500), $1,458,000 65-65-67-66_263

Sam Burns (300), $882,900 65-62-69-70_266

Daniel Berger (134), $395,381 69-67-67-64_267

Patton Kizzire (134), $395,381 69-64-71-63_267

Charl Schwartzel (134), $395,381 65-68-66-68_267

Scott Stallings (134), $395,381 67-71-63-66_267

Joseph Bramlett (88), $263,250 64-70-67-68_269

Troy Merritt (88), $263,250 68-70-66-65_269

Seamus Power (73), $212,625 65-68-67-70_270

Doc Redman (73), $212,625 64-67-69-70_270

Jordan Spieth (73), $212,625 63-70-66-71_270

Jhonattan Vegas (73), $212,625 65-72-66-67_270

Bronson Burgoon (56), $153,900 68-66-67-70_271

Luke Donald (56), $153,900 65-73-66-67_271

Harris English (56), $153,900 70-68-63-70_271

Satoshi Kodaira (56), $153,900 67-71-66-67_271

Matt Kuchar (48), $119,475 67-66-66-73_272

Hank Lebioda (48), $119,475 67-67-70-68_272

Brandt Snedeker (48), $119,475 66-68-68-70_272

Will Zalatoris, $119,475 70-68-67-67_272

Rafa Cabrera Bello (39), $84,969 64-71-66-72_273

Marc Leishman (39), $84,969 66-69-68-70_273

Alex Noren (39), $84,969 65-64-70-74_273

Carlos Ortiz (39), $84,969 67-66-70-70_273

Lee Westwood (39), $84,969 71-64-70-68_273

Ryan Armour (29), $56,700 70-66-68-70_274

Wesley Bryan (29), $56,700 67-71-67-69_274

Ben Martin (29), $56,700 65-69-67-73_274

Keith Mitchell (29), $56,700 67-71-70-66_274

Rob Oppenheim (29), $56,700 68-69-68-69_274

Rory Sabbatini (29), $56,700 67-71-68-68_274

Sepp Straka (29), $56,700 68-67-69-70_274

Vincent Whaley (29), $56,700 69-65-71-69_274

Scott Brown (20), $42,201 66-71-66-72_275

Mark Hubbard (20), $42,201 65-71-68-71_275

Jon Rahm (20), $42,201 68-69-68-70_275

Adam Schenk (20), $42,201 66-70-66-73_275

Roger Sloan (20), $42,201 66-68-69-72_275

Wyndham Clark (14), $31,185 66-68-69-73_276

Talor Gooch (14), $31,185 69-69-67-71_276

Russell Knox (14), $31,185 69-67-70-70_276

Hideki Matsuyama (14), $31,185 68-70-68-70_276

Sean O’Hair (14), $31,185 67-69-71-69_276

Pat Perez (14), $31,185 70-67-69-70_276

Brian Stuard (14), $31,185 69-69-67-71_276

Johnson Wagner (14), $31,185 67-71-67-71_276

Brice Garnett (8), $20,959 68-69-73-67_277

Michael Gligic (8), $20,959 65-72-72-68_277

Sung Kang (8), $20,959 67-69-72-69_277

Nelson Ledesma (8), $20,959 68-68-73-68_277

Ryan Palmer (8), $20,959 67-69-66-75_277

Patrick Rodgers (8), $20,959 71-66-69-71_277

Scottie Scheffler (8), $20,959 67-70-68-72_277

J.J. Spaun (8), $20,959 63-69-72-73_277

Cameron Champ (6), $18,630 72-66-71-69_278

Bryson DeChambeau (6), $18,630 69-68-72-69_278

Charles Howell III (6), $18,630 65-70-72-71_278

Si Woo Kim (6), $18,630 66-70-70-72_278

Sebastián Muñoz (6), $18,630 66-68-73-71_278

Aaron Wise (6), $18,630 64-72-71-71_278

Mark Anderson (5), $17,820 68-69-71-71_279

Martin Laird (5), $17,820 72-66-71-70_279

Luke List (5), $17,820 68-69-72-70_279

Wes Roach (5), $17,820 68-70-71-70_279

Michael Gellerman (4), $17,415 67-71-73-69_280

Bo Hoag (4), $17,253 66-71-72-72_281

Michael Kim (4), $17,091 69-67-71-75_282

Dylan Meyer, $16,848 66-72-71-74_283

Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $16,848 66-68-73-76_283

Cameron Percy (3), $16,605 68-70-76-71_285

Austin Cook (3), $16,362 68-68-75-76_287

D.J. Trahan (3), $16,362 69-69-73-76_287

