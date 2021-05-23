PGA Championship Scores

Sunday At Kiawah Island Ocean Course Kiawah Island, S.C. Purse: $8.1 million Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72 Final Round 3,375 FedExCup…

Sunday At Kiawah Island Ocean Course Kiawah Island, S.C. Purse: $8.1 million Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72 Final Round 3,375 FedExCup Points Available Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Phil Mickelson (600), $2,160,000 70-69-70-73_282

Brooks Koepka (270), $1,056,000 69-71-70-74_284

Louis Oosthuizen (270), $1,056,000 71-68-72-73_284

Paul Casey (120), $462,250 71-71-73-71_286

Padraig Harrington (120), $462,250 71-73-73-69_286

Harry Higgs (120), $462,250 72-71-73-70_286

Shane Lowry (120), $462,250 73-71-73-69_286

Abraham Ancer (74), $263,000 74-72-76-65_287

Tony Finau (74), $263,000 74-72-70-71_287

Rickie Fowler (74), $263,000 71-76-69-71_287

Collin Morikawa (74), $263,000 70-75-74-68_287

Jon Rahm (74), $263,000 72-75-72-68_287

Justin Rose (74), $263,000 72-75-73-67_287

Scottie Scheffler (74), $263,000 72-74-71-70_287

Kevin Streelman (74), $263,000 70-72-70-75_287

Will Zalatoris, $263,000 71-74-72-70_287

Keegan Bradley (52), $168,000 69-75-72-72_288

Corey Conners (52), $168,000 67-75-73-73_288

Charley Hoffman (52), $168,000 73-70-73-72_288

Sungjae Im (52), $168,000 70-72-73-73_288

Patrick Reed (52), $168,000 74-75-69-70_288

Aaron Wise (52), $168,000 69-79-72-68_288

Chan Kim, $103,814 75-74-73-67_289

Martin Laird (39), $103,814 70-73-74-72_289

Hideki Matsuyama (39), $103,814 73-68-76-72_289

Jason Scrivener, $103,814 73-75-72-69_289

Patrick Cantlay (39), $103,814 73-73-70-73_289

Matt Fitzpatrick (39), $103,814 73-71-72-73_289

Billy Horschel (39), $103,814 77-72-68-72_289

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $59,750 71-70-72-77_290

Stewart Cink (26), $59,750 71-76-74-69_290

Viktor Hovland (26), $59,750 69-75-75-71_290

Matt Jones (26), $59,750 73-75-74-68_290

Joaquin Niemann (26), $59,750 71-72-71-76_290

Ian Poulter (26), $59,750 74-70-73-73_290

Webb Simpson (26), $59,750 75-74-69-72_290

Jordan Spieth (26), $59,750 73-75-68-74_290

Bryson DeChambeau (18), $42,000 72-71-71-77_291

Branden Grace (18), $42,000 70-71-72-78_291

Emiliano Grillo (18), $42,000 77-72-72-70_291

Tyrrell Hatton (18), $42,000 71-75-73-72_291

Richy Werenski (18), $42,000 71-72-73-75_291

Gary Woodland (18), $42,000 70-72-72-77_291

Ben Cook, $31,300 72-77-69-74_292

Jason Day (12), $31,300 74-75-72-71_292

Talor Gooch (12), $31,300 71-78-70-73_292

Steve Stricker (12), $31,300 76-71-70-75_292

Daniel van Tonder, $31,300 75-70-74-73_292

Byeong Hun An (9), $24,950 73-75-77-68_293

Sam Horsfield, $24,950 69-80-73-71_293

Jason Kokrak (9), $24,950 71-72-73-77_293

Robert MacIntyre, $24,950 75-73-72-73_293

Rory McIlroy (9), $24,950 75-72-74-72_293

Harold Varner III (9), $24,950 73-76-71-73_293

Joel Dahmen (6), $22,475 74-73-70-77_294

Alex Noren (6), $22,475 77-72-70-75_294

Carlos Ortiz (6), $22,475 73-74-71-76_294

Matt Wallace (6), $22,475 73-73-77-71_294

Dean Burmester, $21,400 74-74-74-73_295

Cam Davis (5), $21,400 69-78-76-72_295

Denny McCarthy (5), $21,400 73-76-72-74_295

Cameron Smith (5), $21,400 72-73-73-77_295

Robert Streb (5), $21,400 77-72-74-72_295

Harris English (4), $20,200 75-74-75-72_296

Adam Hadwin (4), $20,200 77-71-76-72_296

Garrick Higgo, $20,200 73-76-78-69_296

Tom Hoge (4), $20,200 74-75-74-73_296

Henrik Stenson (4), $20,200 73-76-76-71_296

Jimmy Walker (4), $20,200 73-74-75-74_296

Danny Willett (4), $20,200 77-71-74-74_296

Russell Henley (3), $19,350 78-70-74-75_297

Lucas Herbert, $19,350 76-72-77-72_297

Tom Lewis (3), $19,350 71-74-76-76_297

Lee Westwood (3), $19,350 73-72-75-77_297

Daniel Berger (3), $19,050 79-69-74-76_298

Wyndham Clark (3), $19,050 75-74-72-77_298

Brendan Steele (3), $18,900 75-74-77-73_299

Brad Marek, $18,800 73-73-78-76_300

Rasmus Hojgaard, $18,700 71-76-79-75_301

Bubba Watson (2), $18,600 72-73-77-80_302

Brian Gay (2), $18,500 77-71-80-78_306

