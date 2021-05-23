PGA Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At Kiawah Island Ocean Course
|Kiawah Island, S.C.
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72
|Final Round
|3,375 FedExCup Points Available
|Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Phil Mickelson (600), $2,160,000 70-69-70-73_282
Brooks Koepka (270), $1,056,000 69-71-70-74_284
Louis Oosthuizen (270), $1,056,000 71-68-72-73_284
Paul Casey (120), $462,250 71-71-73-71_286
Padraig Harrington (120), $462,250 71-73-73-69_286
Harry Higgs (120), $462,250 72-71-73-70_286
Shane Lowry (120), $462,250 73-71-73-69_286
Abraham Ancer (74), $263,000 74-72-76-65_287
Tony Finau (74), $263,000 74-72-70-71_287
Rickie Fowler (74), $263,000 71-76-69-71_287
Collin Morikawa (74), $263,000 70-75-74-68_287
Jon Rahm (74), $263,000 72-75-72-68_287
Justin Rose (74), $263,000 72-75-73-67_287
Scottie Scheffler (74), $263,000 72-74-71-70_287
Kevin Streelman (74), $263,000 70-72-70-75_287
Will Zalatoris, $263,000 71-74-72-70_287
Keegan Bradley (52), $168,000 69-75-72-72_288
Corey Conners (52), $168,000 67-75-73-73_288
Charley Hoffman (52), $168,000 73-70-73-72_288
Sungjae Im (52), $168,000 70-72-73-73_288
Patrick Reed (52), $168,000 74-75-69-70_288
Aaron Wise (52), $168,000 69-79-72-68_288
Chan Kim, $103,814 75-74-73-67_289
Martin Laird (39), $103,814 70-73-74-72_289
Hideki Matsuyama (39), $103,814 73-68-76-72_289
Jason Scrivener, $103,814 73-75-72-69_289
Patrick Cantlay (39), $103,814 73-73-70-73_289
Matt Fitzpatrick (39), $103,814 73-71-72-73_289
Billy Horschel (39), $103,814 77-72-68-72_289
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $59,750 71-70-72-77_290
Stewart Cink (26), $59,750 71-76-74-69_290
Viktor Hovland (26), $59,750 69-75-75-71_290
Matt Jones (26), $59,750 73-75-74-68_290
Joaquin Niemann (26), $59,750 71-72-71-76_290
Ian Poulter (26), $59,750 74-70-73-73_290
Webb Simpson (26), $59,750 75-74-69-72_290
Jordan Spieth (26), $59,750 73-75-68-74_290
Bryson DeChambeau (18), $42,000 72-71-71-77_291
Branden Grace (18), $42,000 70-71-72-78_291
Emiliano Grillo (18), $42,000 77-72-72-70_291
Tyrrell Hatton (18), $42,000 71-75-73-72_291
Richy Werenski (18), $42,000 71-72-73-75_291
Gary Woodland (18), $42,000 70-72-72-77_291
Ben Cook, $31,300 72-77-69-74_292
Jason Day (12), $31,300 74-75-72-71_292
Talor Gooch (12), $31,300 71-78-70-73_292
Steve Stricker (12), $31,300 76-71-70-75_292
Daniel van Tonder, $31,300 75-70-74-73_292
Byeong Hun An (9), $24,950 73-75-77-68_293
Sam Horsfield, $24,950 69-80-73-71_293
Jason Kokrak (9), $24,950 71-72-73-77_293
Robert MacIntyre, $24,950 75-73-72-73_293
Rory McIlroy (9), $24,950 75-72-74-72_293
Harold Varner III (9), $24,950 73-76-71-73_293
Joel Dahmen (6), $22,475 74-73-70-77_294
Alex Noren (6), $22,475 77-72-70-75_294
Carlos Ortiz (6), $22,475 73-74-71-76_294
Matt Wallace (6), $22,475 73-73-77-71_294
Dean Burmester, $21,400 74-74-74-73_295
Cam Davis (5), $21,400 69-78-76-72_295
Denny McCarthy (5), $21,400 73-76-72-74_295
Cameron Smith (5), $21,400 72-73-73-77_295
Robert Streb (5), $21,400 77-72-74-72_295
Harris English (4), $20,200 75-74-75-72_296
Adam Hadwin (4), $20,200 77-71-76-72_296
Garrick Higgo, $20,200 73-76-78-69_296
Tom Hoge (4), $20,200 74-75-74-73_296
Henrik Stenson (4), $20,200 73-76-76-71_296
Jimmy Walker (4), $20,200 73-74-75-74_296
Danny Willett (4), $20,200 77-71-74-74_296
Russell Henley (3), $19,350 78-70-74-75_297
Lucas Herbert, $19,350 76-72-77-72_297
Tom Lewis (3), $19,350 71-74-76-76_297
Lee Westwood (3), $19,350 73-72-75-77_297
Daniel Berger (3), $19,050 79-69-74-76_298
Wyndham Clark (3), $19,050 75-74-72-77_298
Brendan Steele (3), $18,900 75-74-77-73_299
Brad Marek, $18,800 73-73-78-76_300
Rasmus Hojgaard, $18,700 71-76-79-75_301
Bubba Watson (2), $18,600 72-73-77-80_302
Brian Gay (2), $18,500 77-71-80-78_306
