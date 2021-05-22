PGA Championship Leaders Cards The Associated Press

Saturday At Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) Kiawah Island, S.C.. Yardage: 7,838; Par: 72 Third Round Par out 454…

Saturday At Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) Kiawah Island, S.C.. Yardage: 7,838; Par: 72 Third Round Par out 454 434 534-36 Phil Mickelson 443 433 434-32 Brooks Koepka 454 425 435-36 Louis Oosthuizen 554 434 524-36 ___ Par in 454 434 534-36-72—216 Phil Mickelson 355 634 544-38-70—209 Brooks Koepka 353 434 435-34-70—210 Louis Oosthuizen 443 534 534-36-72—211 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.