PGA Championship Leaders Cards

|Saturday
|At Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course)
|Kiawah Island, S.C..
|Yardage: 7,838; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Par out
|454
|434
|534-36
|Phil Mickelson
|443
|433
|434-32
|Brooks Koepka
|454
|425
|435-36
|Louis Oosthuizen
|554
|434
|524-36
___
|Par in
|454
|434
|534-36-72—216
|Phil Mickelson
|355
|634
|544-38-70—209
|Brooks Koepka
|353
|434
|435-34-70—210
|Louis Oosthuizen
|443
|534
|534-36-72—211
