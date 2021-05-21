CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
PGA Championship Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 8:17 PM

Friday
At Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course)
Kiawah Island, S.C..
Yardage: 7,838; Par: 72
Second Round
Par out 454 434 534-36
Phil Mickelson 444 324 433-31
Louis Oosthuizen 354 333 534-33
Brooks Koepka 454 535 334-36

___

Par in 454 434 534-36-72—144
Phil Mickelson 444 534 545-38-69—139
Louis Oosthuizen 443 434 535-35-68—139
Brooks Koepka 433 435 544-35-71—140

Sports

