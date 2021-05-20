CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. creates vaccine lottery | Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Penguins beat Islanders 5-4 for 2-1 series lead

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 10:27 PM

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brandon Tanev broke a tie with 3:36 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Thursday night in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Jeff Carter scored twice, Kris Letang had a goal and two assists, and Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots.

Cal Clutterbuck scored twice, Scott Mayfield had a goal and two assists, and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves.

Game 4 is Saturday at Nassau Coliseum.

The capacity was expanded to 6,250 fans for the Islanders’ first home playoff game since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Carolina on April 28, 2019.

PANTHERS 6, LIGHTNING 5, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored on a breakaway 5:56 into overtime to cap a furious comeback and lift Florida past Tampa Bay in Game 3.

Radko Gudas gained possession off a faceoff deep in his own zone and flicked the puck ahead to Lomberg, who barreled in on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to cut the Lightning’s lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The Lightning took a 5-3 lead into the final period, then yielded a power-play goal to Patric Hornqvist early in the third and Gustav Forsling’s equalizer with 3:07 remaining.

Gudas, Alex Wennberg, Sam Bennett also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky, a 5-4 loser in Game 1, replaced Chris Driedger at the start of the third period and stopped all nine shots he faced for the victory.

Braden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Ross Colton, Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn scored for the Lightning.

Game 4 is Saturday at Amalie Arena.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

