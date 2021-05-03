NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

All Times Eastern EAST GP W D L GF GA Pts NJ/NY Gotham FC 4 2 2 0 5 3…

All Times Eastern EAST GP W D L GF GA Pts NJ/NY Gotham FC 4 2 2 0 5 3 8 North Carolina 4 2 1 1 9 8 7 Orlando 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 Washington 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 Louisville 4 0 2 2 4 6 2 WEST GP W D L GF GA Pts Portland 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 Houston 4 1 3 0 4 2 6 OL Reign 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 Chicago 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 Kansas City 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 Friday, April 9

Houston 0, Chicago 0

Portland 2, Kansas City 1

Saturday, April 10

North Carolina 3, Washington 2

Louisville 2, Orlando 2

Wednesday, April 14

Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0

Thursday, April 15

Washington 1, Louisville 0

Portland 1, Chicago 0

Friday, April 16

Houston 0, OL Reign 0

Tuesday, April 20

Gotham FC 4, North Carolina 3

Wednesday, April 21

Kansas City 1 Chicago 1

Orlando 1, Washington 0

Portland 2, OL Reign 0

Monday, April 26

North Carolina 3, Louisville 2

Houston 3, Kansas City 1

Tuesday, April 27

Gotham FC 0, Washington 0

OL Reign 3, Chicago 2

Saturday, May 1

Orlando 0, North Carolina 0

Sunday, May 2

Louisville 0, Gotham FC 0

Portland 1, Houston 1

Monday, May 3

OL Reign 2, Kansas City 1

