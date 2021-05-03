NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EAST
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|8
|North Carolina
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|8
|7
|Orlando
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|5
|Washington
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Louisville
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|2
|WEST
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portland
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|2
|10
|OL Reign
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|7
|Houston
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|2
|6
|Chicago
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|2
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|8
|1
|Friday, April 9
Houston 0, Chicago 0
Portland 2, Kansas City 1
|Saturday, April 10
North Carolina 3, Washington 2
Louisville 2, Orlando 2
|Wednesday, April 14
Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0
|Thursday, April 15
Washington 1, Louisville 0
Portland 1, Chicago 0
|Friday, April 16
Houston 0, OL Reign 0
|Tuesday, April 20
Gotham FC 4, North Carolina 3
|Wednesday, April 21
Kansas City 1 Chicago 1
Orlando 1, Washington 0
Portland 2, OL Reign 0
|Monday, April 26
North Carolina 3, Louisville 2
Houston 3, Kansas City 1
|Tuesday, April 27
Gotham FC 0, Washington 0
OL Reign 3, Chicago 2
|Saturday, May 1
Orlando 0, North Carolina 0
|Sunday, May 2
Louisville 0, Gotham FC 0
Portland 1, Houston 1
|Monday, May 3
OL Reign 2, Kansas City 1
