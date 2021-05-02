CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 10:04 PM

All Times Eastern
EAST
GP W D L GF GA Pts
NJ/NY Gotham FC 4 2 2 0 5 3 8
North Carolina 4 2 1 1 9 8 7
Orlando 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
Washington 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
Louisville 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
WEST
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portland 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
Houston 4 1 3 0 4 2 6
OL Reign 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Chicago 4 0 2 2 3 5 2
Kansas City 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
Friday, April 9

Houston 0, Chicago 0

Portland 2, Kansas City 1

Saturday, April 10

North Carolina 3, Washington 2

Louisville 2, Orlando 2

Wednesday, April 14

Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0

Thursday, April 15

Washington 1, Louisville 0

Portland 1, Chicago 0

Friday, April 16

Houston 0, OL Reign 0

Tuesday, April 20

Gotham FC 4, North Carolina 3

Wednesday, April 21

Kansas City 1 Chicago 1

Orlando 1, Washington 0

Portland 2, OL Reign 0

Monday, April 26

North Carolina 3, Louisville 2

Houston 3, Kansas City 1

Tuesday, April 27

Gotham FC 0, Washington 0

OL Reign 3, Chicago 2

Saturday, May 1

Orlando 0, North Carolina 0

Sunday, May 2

Louisville 0, Gotham FC 0

Portland 1, Houston 1

Monday, May 3

OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

